Dodge County Clean Sweep coming Aug. 29

^pJUNEAU – Dodge County will hold the 2020 Clean Sweep hazardous waste collection Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop, N8856 Highway A, in the town of Trenton.

^p“We’ve had these collections every other year for about the past 10 years,” said Dodge County Board Chairman Russ Kottke. “It’s a cooperative effort with the Extension office, UW-Madison, the county and Advanced Disposal.”

^pThe total cost is about $20,000, which is largely offset by a state grant.

^p“We help write the grant to get the funding and work with the county to organize and promote the event,” said UW-Extension Crops & Soils Educator Joe Zimbrick. “Our staff coordinates the outreach and promotion of it. We answer a lot of questions and work with Russ to set it all up.”

^pChemical waste was a problem in need of a solution for decades before that, with both homes and businesses getting rid of those items by whatever means they could. Disposing of them properly is the goal of the “Clean Sweep” program.