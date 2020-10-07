Dodge County Clerk gives voting tips, stresses deadlines

JUNEAU — Absentee voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election is expected to be high due to the coronavirus pandemic, but so are insecurities about ballots being delivered on time.
Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson said the best advice she can give absentee voters is to not procrastinate and request their ballot now.
“It truly only takes about two minutes to do,” she said.
Voters must be registered in order to request an absentee ballot, and anyone who has changed their name or address must re-register to update their information, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Registration can be completed online through myvote.wi.gov or by mail postmarked to the voter's municipal clerk by Oct. 14. In-person registration is available at municipal clerks' offices until Oct. 30 and at each polling place on Nov. 3.
All options require proof of residence in the form of a valid driver's license, utility bill, paycheck or other government-issued document. An expanded list of accepted documents is available at the website listed above.
Once registered, voters can request an absentee ballot online or by writing to their municipal clerk. A photo ID is required, which can be scanned or photographed for online requests.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for regular and overseas electors is Oct. 29, but Gibson urges people not to wait until that day to make their request as that ballot currently has to be postmarked on or before Election Day to count.
“It’s risky to put it off because if the request is first received that Thursday, then the clerk has to turn around and mail the ballot out Friday,” she said. “Voters have to get it back to the clerk’s office or the polling place by the close of polls on Tuesday and that’s not a lot of time. There are court actions that may extend that and we’re waiting to see what the court is going to do.”
Gibson said thousands of absentee ballots have already been requested and asks voters to be patient for their arrival. Voters are reminded to follow all the instructions on the ballot, as a missing signature could get the ballot rejected. If a ballot is damaged in the mail and doesn’t feed through the machine correctly, poll workers will recreate the ballot.
An alternative to mailing in absentee ballots is for voters to return them in-person to their municipal clerk's office. Gibson said some areas in the county are providing drop boxes for a contact-free option. Early voting through in-person absentee will be available starting Oct. 20, but individual clerks will have their own hours and policies and it’s recommended that voters call ahead.
Where to vote
On Election Day, all polls will be open in Dodge County from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The county’s 23 townships will use their town halls as their polling location. Villages will host voters, as usual, in their community’s village hall or community center, with the exception of Theresa which has moved its polling location for this election to the Theresa Fire Department.
The cities of Fox Lake, Hartford, Horicon and Waupun will use its city halls as polling locations. Waupun residents who reside in Dodge County will vote in the hall’s auditorium and those in Fond du Lac County will vote in the lower level in an effort to provide more social distancing. Juneau residents will vote at the Juneau Community Center.
A change has taken place in Mayville to make voting accommodations more spacious, as citizens are now heading to the Mayville Park Pavilion to cast ballots.
Watertown voters in district one, wards one and two will vote at city hall; districts two and six, wards three, four, five and six are at MATC; and district five, ward seven votes at the Watertown Senior Center.
Beaver Dam residents in wards one, three, five and 16 will cast their ballots at Trinity Church-United Methodist; wards four, eight, 10, 14 and 15 will vote at Grace Presbyterian Church; and wards two, six, seven, nine, 11, 12 and 13 will vote at The Watermark.
Gibson said she expects voter turnout to be double that of the spring election. Any person interested in being a poll worker should call their local clerk.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
