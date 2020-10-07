Dodge County Clerk gives voting tips, stresses deadlines

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for regular and overseas electors is Oct. 29, but Gibson urges people not to wait until that day to make their request as that ballot currently has to be postmarked on or before Election Day to count.

“It’s risky to put it off because if the request is first received that Thursday, then the clerk has to turn around and mail the ballot out Friday,” she said. “Voters have to get it back to the clerk’s office or the polling place by the close of polls on Tuesday and that’s not a lot of time. There are court actions that may extend that and we’re waiting to see what the court is going to do.”

Gibson said thousands of absentee ballots have already been requested and asks voters to be patient for their arrival. Voters are reminded to follow all the instructions on the ballot, as a missing signature could get the ballot rejected. If a ballot is damaged in the mail and doesn’t feed through the machine correctly, poll workers will recreate the ballot.