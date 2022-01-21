Dodge County committee to screen relief fund proposals

JUNEAU – With an avalanche of proposals expected for Dodge County’s $17 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, the county board approved the formation of an ad hoc committee Tuesday night.
The ad hoc group is being created to preview fund requests and will disband once its purpose has been fulfilled.
Proposals still have to be submitted before today’s deadline to be considered. Funds must address costs and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. A hearing with the full county board has been scheduled Feb. 1 to review all of the plans submitted.
Several suggestions have already been received, including bonuses for county employees impacted by COVID. Suggestions will also be received from county board members, county department heads, members of the public and representatives from area organizations and charities.
In an effort to streamline the effort, County Board Chairman Russ Kottke had earlier suggested that such a committee be appointed to narrow the field of requests. Opponents argued – successfully — that the full board of 33 members should be involved. On Tuesday night, however, the Land and Water Conservation Committee received permission to reverse that decision.
Supervisor Andrew Johnson, a member of the Land and Water Conservation Committee, introduced the proposal.
“The committee’s purpose is to evaluate the proposals and to make recommendations to the entire county board,” Johnson said. “The investment of the relief bonds is a tremendous responsibility entrusted to us as representatives of the people of Dodge County. The investment of these funds is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and much good could be done and should be done with them. We want to make sure to get this right.”
The screening process he outlined will prioritize the proposals with a numeric system. The best proposals will be highlighted. All proposals will still come to the full board. Board members are invited to join the committee if they so desire.
Supervisor Dave Guckenberger said, “I have no objections to this committee being formed. I am concerned, however, that you will be devising a scoring system at the same time. If the proposals are supposed to have certain things, then supposedly the ones that don’t have those things should be tossed. I have some concerns that this ad hoc committee is going to be bound by some criteria that might hinder their ability to do good work.”
Supervisor Lisa Derr questioned ranking proposals one to five, and asked if that system could be changed.
Corporation Counsel Kim Nass indicated that one to five is just an example, and any form of ranking could be used with comparable results.
“It could be one to 50 or whatever they decide,” said Nass. “This is just used as an example of how it might be done.”
“I believe we’ll be hamstrung without any criteria,” Derr said. “Can you imagine 33 people agreeing about a project with no criteria? Our committee decided we didn’t want to do it. I just don’t want any part of that.”
She added, “We want to be more inclusive. We’re tired of being a divided board. We’d like to get together and work together. Every single person on this board can join. If you want to regularly vote you’ve got to regularly attend.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the committee, and to hear its recommendations on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. in the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St.
The board also voted to award the sale of just under $11 million in general obligation refunding bonds to refinance existing debt. The bond purchaser is Hilltop Securities of Dallas, Texas.
“We are here talking about savings and what we had projected as savings a month ago as $853,000,” said Ehlers Senior Municipal Advisor Phil Cosson. “Well as you heard interest rates are moving up. The actual result of the running bid was savings of $819,000, so on average a little over $100,000 a year will be saved be refinancing this debt issue.”