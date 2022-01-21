Dodge County committee to screen relief fund proposals

“The committee’s purpose is to evaluate the proposals and to make recommendations to the entire county board,” Johnson said. “The investment of the relief bonds is a tremendous responsibility entrusted to us as representatives of the people of Dodge County. The investment of these funds is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and much good could be done and should be done with them. We want to make sure to get this right.”

The screening process he outlined will prioritize the proposals with a numeric system. The best proposals will be highlighted. All proposals will still come to the full board. Board members are invited to join the committee if they so desire.

Supervisor Dave Guckenberger said, “I have no objections to this committee being formed. I am concerned, however, that you will be devising a scoring system at the same time. If the proposals are supposed to have certain things, then supposedly the ones that don’t have those things should be tossed. I have some concerns that this ad hoc committee is going to be bound by some criteria that might hinder their ability to do good work.”

Supervisor Lisa Derr questioned ranking proposals one to five, and asked if that system could be changed.