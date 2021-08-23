Dodge County communities get American Rescue Plan funds

The money has to be committed, not spent, by the end of 2024.

The city of Beaver Dam has received its first payment of $858,439.

Director of Administration Zak Bloom said last there have internal discussions among department heads about the funds and allowable uses of the funds with some projects identified, but he said there is a need for a more global look at the city's needs before anything comes before council members.

He said a draft plan is expected late this year after the city finished the budget, capital improvements and redistricting process.

Mayor Becky Glewen said there will be a focus on collaboration in conversations with the county and other communities to see what projects they can work together on and make sure there is no duplication. Further discussion with community members and officials is to come. Glewen said one of her focuses has been early childhood programs.

"We're trying to find the best use, the highest use that will make the biggest impact, and it's just a lot of conversations to make sure that we're talking with everyone about that and finding out all the needs first," Glewen said. There are questions about what the money can be spent on while helping the community and driving economic development.