 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dodge County communities get American Rescue Plan funds
0 Comments
alert featured

Dodge County communities get American Rescue Plan funds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Local governments are suddenly flush with cash and just starting to figure out how to use it.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March, includes $350 billion doled out to state, local and tribal governments in the United States. Half of the payments have already been delivered, and the other half with come in next summer.

The list of possible items governments can spend the money on, according to the US Department of Revenue, is exhaustive. The money is intended to go to efforts in public health, address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, serve those who were hit hard by the pandemic and improve infrastructure.

The money has to be committed, not spent, by the end of 2024.

The city of Beaver Dam has received its first payment of $858,439.

Director of Administration Zak Bloom said last there have internal discussions among department heads about the funds and allowable uses of the funds with some projects identified, but he said there is a need for a more global look at the city's needs before anything comes before council members.

He said a draft plan is expected late this year after the city finished the budget, capital improvements and redistricting process.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Becky Glewen said there will be a focus on collaboration in conversations with the county and other communities to see what projects they can work together on and make sure there is no duplication. Further discussion with community members and officials is to come. Glewen said one of her focuses has been early childhood programs.

St. John's School flooded (copy)

Jaxon Bauer trudges through the water across the street from St. John's Lutheran School in Mayville following a flood in 2019. The city of Mayville is looking at using American Rescue Plan funds for storm water management after the city has dealt with flooding issues in recent years.

"We're trying to find the best use, the highest use that will make the biggest impact, and it's just a lot of conversations to make sure that we're talking with everyone about that and finding out all the needs first," Glewen said. There are questions about what the money can be spent on while helping the community and driving economic development.

Kathy Schlieve, Waupun city administrator, said Waupun is following a process similar to Beaver Dam. Waupun has received its first payment of $586,091.

"We are working now to access other possible funding sources and need to complete that work along with our 22 budget documents before we have time to commit to ARPA allocations," Schlieve said. "We have until the end of 2024 to obligate the ARPA funds so we have plenty of time available to ensure a thoughtful approach is taken."

Mayor Rob Boelk of Mayville said the Common Council is currently reviewing what it wants to do with the funding.

"It sounds like there’s a consensus they want to spend it on stormwater management for all the flooding issues we’ve had in town," Boelk said.

Boelk said there's also talk of using the funding to make up for the city's losses at the TAG Center and from items like park rentals during the pandemic. The TAG Center had about $175,000 of lost revenue, he said.

Mayville approves stormwater study to help deal with flooding

Mayor Jim Grigg of Horicon said it's currently an open discussion as the city looks at its budget for 2022 now. Its first payment was for $190,758, according to state data.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson, Lori
Obituaries

Johnson, Lori

SHEBOYGAN/PORTAGE—Lori Johnson, age 39, formerly of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Zeman, Leonard H.
Obituaries

Zeman, Leonard H.

NORTH FREEDOM – Leonard H. Zeman, age 88, of North Freedom, passed away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Riverwood Memory Care in Wisconsin Dells.

Gaastra, William "Bill"
Obituaries

Gaastra, William "Bill"

RANDOLPH—William Louis Gaastra went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Randolph Health Services.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News