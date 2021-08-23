Dodge County communities get American Rescue Plan funds

Local governments are suddenly flush with cash and just starting to figure out how to use it.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March, includes $350 billion doled out to state, local and tribal governments in the United States. Half of the payments have already been delivered, and the other half with come in next summer.
The list of possible items governments can spend the money on, according to the US Department of Revenue, is exhaustive. The money is intended to go to efforts in public health, address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, serve those who were hit hard by the pandemic and improve infrastructure.
The money has to be committed, not spent, by the end of 2024.
The city of Beaver Dam has received its first payment of $858,439.
Director of Administration Zak Bloom said last there have internal discussions among department heads about the funds and allowable uses of the funds with some projects identified, but he said there is a need for a more global look at the city's needs before anything comes before council members.
He said a draft plan is expected late this year after the city finished the budget, capital improvements and redistricting process.
Mayor Becky Glewen said there will be a focus on collaboration in conversations with the county and other communities to see what projects they can work together on and make sure there is no duplication. Further discussion with community members and officials is to come. Glewen said one of her focuses has been early childhood programs.
"We're trying to find the best use, the highest use that will make the biggest impact, and it's just a lot of conversations to make sure that we're talking with everyone about that and finding out all the needs first," Glewen said. There are questions about what the money can be spent on while helping the community and driving economic development.
Kathy Schlieve, Waupun city administrator, said Waupun is following a process similar to Beaver Dam. Waupun has received its first payment of $586,091.
"We are working now to access other possible funding sources and need to complete that work along with our 22 budget documents before we have time to commit to ARPA allocations," Schlieve said. "We have until the end of 2024 to obligate the ARPA funds so we have plenty of time available to ensure a thoughtful approach is taken."
Mayor Rob Boelk of Mayville said the Common Council is currently reviewing what it wants to do with the funding.
"It sounds like there’s a consensus they want to spend it on stormwater management for all the flooding issues we’ve had in town," Boelk said.
Boelk said there's also talk of using the funding to make up for the city's losses at the TAG Center and from items like park rentals during the pandemic. The TAG Center had about $175,000 of lost revenue, he said.
Mayor Jim Grigg of Horicon said it's currently an open discussion as the city looks at its budget for 2022 now. Its first payment was for $190,758, according to state data.
