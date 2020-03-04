Dodge County communities receive state grants for road projects

Another segment of South Spring Street in Beaver Dam is among the road projects in Dodge County to receive grants from the state announced Wednesday.
The state Department of Transportation announced that 152 communities in Wisconsin received grants for road projects under a one-time $75 million program, including three in Dodge County. The state received about 1,600 applications.
"This program is going to have an immediate impact on the lives of a lot of folks," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. "Communities from as far north as the town of Port Wing, and as far south as the village of Cassville and the county of Kenosha will be receiving funding for transportation projects that local community leaders prioritized."
Dodge County received $373,694 for a County Highway DJ project to pulverize and repave a 2.2 miles stretch of the road from Highway J to Highway 60.
Horicon received $200,000 for the project to reconstruct East Lake Street from Vine Street to the bridge past John Deere, expected this year.
Beaver Dam received $500,000 for South Spring Street from Mill Street to Park Avenue, with construction expected in 2021. According to information provided by the city, the pavement dates back to the mid-1970s, while the infrastructure beneath the road dates to the 1930s and is in very poor condition. This portion of the street runs past downtown businesses. The project will address safety and accessibility issues.
South Spring Street will be reconstructed from Judson Drive to Mill Street this year.
Mayor Becky Glewen of Beaver Dam said in a statement the city is thankful to the governor and state representatives for designating the funds and realized the importance of transportation systems as an investment in the future.
Requests for funding from communities across the state reached over $1.4 billion, with only $75 million to hand out.
