Dodge County communities receive state grants for road projects

Another segment of South Spring Street in Beaver Dam is among the road projects in Dodge County to receive grants from the state announced Wednesday.

The state Department of Transportation announced that 152 communities in Wisconsin received grants for road projects under a one-time $75 million program, including three in Dodge County. The state received about 1,600 applications.

"This program is going to have an immediate impact on the lives of a lot of folks," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. "Communities from as far north as the town of Port Wing, and as far south as the village of Cassville and the county of Kenosha will be receiving funding for transportation projects that local community leaders prioritized."

Dodge County received $373,694 for a County Highway DJ project to pulverize and repave a 2.2 miles stretch of the road from Highway J to Highway 60.

Horicon received $200,000 for the project to reconstruct East Lake Street from Vine Street to the bridge past John Deere, expected this year.