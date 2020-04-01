Dodge County communities support hospitals through donations

Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam chief administration officer Angelia Foster was in her position for five months before Beaver Dam was put on alert for COVID-19.

Foster said she could not be more amazed by the integrity of the staff in the hospital as well as the outpouring of support for those working in the building by community members.

“We have gotten 1,400 hand-sewn masks,” Foster said. “It’s overwhelming. We only put the call out a week or a week and a half ago and the community rallied around us.”

A Facebook group of 240 members formed that is making the masks, Foster said. The members come from around the area including: Beaver Dam, Cambria, Horicon, Lomira, Mayville, Randolph and Waupun. The masks are dropped off in drop off boxes in front or behind the hospital.

The masks are used by patients entering the building in order to protect the staff and themselves from the spread of COVID-19. The masks are left at the hospital where they are cleaned so they can be used again. Headbands and surgical caps with buttons on them have also been donated to the hospital.