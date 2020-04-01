Dodge County communities support hospitals through donations

Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam chief administration officer Angelia Foster was in her position for five months before Beaver Dam was put on alert for COVID-19.
Foster said she could not be more amazed by the integrity of the staff in the hospital as well as the outpouring of support for those working in the building by community members.
“We have gotten 1,400 hand-sewn masks,” Foster said. “It’s overwhelming. We only put the call out a week or a week and a half ago and the community rallied around us.”
A Facebook group of 240 members formed that is making the masks, Foster said. The members come from around the area including: Beaver Dam, Cambria, Horicon, Lomira, Mayville, Randolph and Waupun. The masks are dropped off in drop off boxes in front or behind the hospital.
The masks are used by patients entering the building in order to protect the staff and themselves from the spread of COVID-19. The masks are left at the hospital where they are cleaned so they can be used again. Headbands and surgical caps with buttons on them have also been donated to the hospital.
Businesses, such as Apache Stainless, have donated N95 masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and gowns, Foster said. Donations have also come in from Moraine Park Technical College, Kekoskee Fire Department, Beaver Dam Unified School District, Dodgeland School District and St. Stephen’s Lutheran School.
“It’s been incredible the way that this community has come together,” Foster said.
Dodge County has not had any deaths related to the virus, but there 13 cases confirmed cases in Dodge County as of Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Health. Wisconsin has seen 1,550 positive cases with 26 percent of those being hospitalized. As of Wednesday, there were 24 people in Wisconsin who had died because of COVID-19. At least 18,819 people tested negative for the virus.
Other area health facilities including Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus and Waupun Memorial Hospital also have seen support.
“We are humbled by the outpouring of support from area businesses and community members,” said Kristi Line, Prairie Ridge Health Foundation executive director.
“Our community has come together to not only help Prairie Ridge Health but to help each other,” said Line. “The efforts have had a positive impact on our ability to ensure the safety of our team and our patients and care for communities we serve as a whole.”
Waupun Area School District made two donations to the Waupun Memorial Hospital.
“The hospital contacted our high school inquiring if we had any masks, gloves or sanitizer that they could repay,” Waupun Area School District Superintendent Steven Hill said. “The high school contacted me and I called Brad Bille, our facilities supervisor. Within three hours we had 29,600 gloves, 1,900 masks, 195 bottles of sanitizers, and over 500 containers of sanitizing wipes delivered to the hospital.
Bille and his daughter, Brelynn Bille, gathered the items with a few staff members. A second trip was needed after additional teachers heard about the effort and donated an additional 600 pairs of gloves, 37 sanitizer bottles, 117 wipe containers and four disinfecting sprays.
“Teachers called to donate their personal supplies they had purchased for the classrooms,” Bille said. “We had recently received an order of gloves so we donated them in bulk so we sent that order too. We are proud to serve the community and we are here for whatever the community needs.”
“We appreciate the support we have received from the Waupun School District as well as other businesses and organizations,” said DeAnn Thurmer, president of Ripon Medical Center and Waupun Memorial Hospital. “We will be utilizing the school district donation for surface cleaning with provided disinfectant wipes, as well as staff and public use of donated hand sanitizer and gloves.”
Thurmer said the overall support to Agnesian HealthCare is tremendous.
The Holiday Inn Express in Beaver Dam offered to allow the staff to stay there if they do not want stay at home in case they have a situation like a family member with chronic health conditions.
