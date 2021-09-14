Dodge County Concert Association launches 73rd season

Uptown Girls – Female vocal trio (with piano) – Sunday, March 27, 2022

Alliance Brass – Trumpet, French horn, trombone, tuba (brass quintet) – Sunday, April 24, 2022 (3 p.m.)

Attendance is by season subscription only. Tickets will be mailed out prior to the first concert. Cost is $50 for adults, $20 for students and $125 for families (two adults and two children or grandchildren under age 18). Patron memberships are also available beginning at Donor (name in program, $50 to $99), First Chair (1 ticket, $100 to $249), Concert Master (up to 2 tickets, $250 to $499), Conductor (up to four tickets, $500 to $699), and Sponsor (up to 6 tickets, $700+).

Due to audience limits the former reciprocity agreement allowing area members to attend Watertown concerts as well will not be offered.

Due to COVID restrictions season memberships are offered to the first 200 applicants. If the school increases auditorium capacity additional applications will be accepted. If not money will be returned.

Binder said refunds cannot be given for missed concerts or for accepted seasonal membership once money has been received.

For more information, to obtain a season ticket or to preview performances visit dodgecountyconcertassociation.net. Any questions or concerns may be directed to Binder at (920) 219-9523.

