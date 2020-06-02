Dodge County considers public health ordinance, seeks input from law enforcement

“I assume having the ordinance in place is the first step and the second is developing enforcement strategies,” said Supervisor Kira Sheahan-Malloy.”I assume you (Nass) can write a legal document to get all the i’s dotted and t’s crossed prior to our signing it. This defines the authority, which is the first step. Right now we have nothing on the books, regardless of COVID 19.”

“Otherwise it’s sort of like waiting for a crime before you buy ammunition,” said Froehling.

Supervisor Joe Marsik took up the theme.

“You want to have the ammunition in case something would happen,” he said. “I look at the ordinance in that way. You’re not doing anything with it. There’s nothing to enforce. It’s just there allowing you to do something if it’s needed.”

He added, “If there’s a major outbreak it’s going to happen at a rapid pace. An order can happen very rapidly, but if the ordinance is not in place we might be months too late.”

Supervisor Jeff Schmitt objected to passing an ordinance in the first place.