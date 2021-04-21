Dodge County continues with THRIVE: Economic development contract to continue

JUNEAU – One man’s crusade to end Dodge County’s contract with THRIVE Economic Development fell short of the votes needed during the Dodge County Board meeting on Tuesday morning.
Debate on measurable outcomes persisted, as it did during an Executive Committee meeting on March 29. On that occasion more than 40 community leaders attended a meeting concerned with economic growth. Nearly all of them spoke in favor of THRIVE’s contract to promote Dodge County in a joint effort with Jefferson County.
On that occasion THRIVE president Vicky Pratt and assistant Deb Reingold presented evidence of their work. Among the figures compiled for both Dodge and Jefferson counties are 197 investment opportunities managed, 31 projects wins — including business retentions in Dodge County – with more than 350 jobs impacted and $39 million invested. In 2021, THRIVE has logged 15 new projects and has 33 active projects carried forward from 2020.
THRIVE’s total 2021 budget stands at $539,000 for 2021, with $135,000 coming from Dodge County. THRIVE has been working to promote Dodge County as a place for business investment since June of 2017, a year after it began operating in Jefferson County.
Reingold attended Tuesday’s meeting, but did not speak.
Jeff Schmitt calculates that Dodge County has invested $550,000 since 2017, with little or no measurable results. According to him THRIVE has fallen far short of its promised goals, and doesn’t even meet the requirements of its current contract. He argued that Jefferson County receives all the benefits with nothing delivered to Dodge County.
“Since 2017 it has been difficult to corral or ascertain exactly what economic development is, so in 2019 we re-drafted the contract in an effort to codify what the duties of each party are,” said Schmitt. “Since that time, basically everyone agrees they haven’t complied with that contract. For the last five months we’ve been tossing this hot potato around. We met several times with THRIVE and both sides basically failed to come up with anything measurable by which we could gauge the value of our investment. Neither party could come up with that.”
Schmitt suggested the money spent could be given to municipalities to promote their own economic growth, an idea rejected by municipal leaders on March 29. Some pointed out that such a small sum would do no one any good.
Schmitt momentarily softened his tone.
“This isn’t a blame thing,” he said. “Nobody’s blaming each other. It isn’t a workable contract for either party. We not getting what we’re saying we’re buying. So in order to get a better investment of time and resources and money we need to come up with a better mouse trap.”
He suggested giving the six-month order to terminate “to basically put things on the fire.”
“That is not to say that THRIVE won’t be an economic development partner in the future,” he said. “We need to move on and we need to do it better.”
Jeff Caine, a representative on the THRIVE Board countered, “Many of the people that attended the March 29 meeting spoke in support of THRIVE, the efforts of what they do and the benefits that they see that the partnership with Dodge County does for them. To me we’ve got a good deal going here. For what we’re paying for an executive director, a managing director, a media specialist and a secretary, it would cost Dodge County far more to go this alone. I see the benefits of remaining together with THRIVE.”
He continued, “It’s been a good partnership. Granted the measurables may not be there but economic development is not something that’s measured in tangibles necessarily. It’s a long process. It takes years and years and a lot of the stuff is behind the scenes and you can’t even talk about it until the business or developer wants it to become public.”
“One of the reasons we can’t get the metrics is because of the long-term effects of what THRIVE does or economic development does,” said Joe Marsik. “You just can’t look at this as a short-term thing. It’s a long-term thing, and I definitely believe that THRIVE is doing a good job and we need to keep it, especially during these economic times.”
After much debate the board voted 23-7 to retain THRIVE’s services.
On March 29, County Board Chairman and Executive Committee Chairman Russ Kottke said he will lead the effort to form an advisory council of local business leaders to meet with THRIVE leaders. He raised another meeting of municipal leaders in six months as a possibility.