Dodge County continues with THRIVE: Economic development contract to continue

Jeff Caine, a representative on the THRIVE Board countered, “Many of the people that attended the March 29 meeting spoke in support of THRIVE, the efforts of what they do and the benefits that they see that the partnership with Dodge County does for them. To me we’ve got a good deal going here. For what we’re paying for an executive director, a managing director, a media specialist and a secretary, it would cost Dodge County far more to go this alone. I see the benefits of remaining together with THRIVE.”

He continued, “It’s been a good partnership. Granted the measurables may not be there but economic development is not something that’s measured in tangibles necessarily. It’s a long process. It takes years and years and a lot of the stuff is behind the scenes and you can’t even talk about it until the business or developer wants it to become public.”

“One of the reasons we can’t get the metrics is because of the long-term effects of what THRIVE does or economic development does,” said Joe Marsik. “You just can’t look at this as a short-term thing. It’s a long-term thing, and I definitely believe that THRIVE is doing a good job and we need to keep it, especially during these economic times.”

After much debate the board voted 23-7 to retain THRIVE’s services.

On March 29, County Board Chairman and Executive Committee Chairman Russ Kottke said he will lead the effort to form an advisory council of local business leaders to meet with THRIVE leaders. He raised another meeting of municipal leaders in six months as a possibility.

