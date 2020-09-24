Dodge County coronavirus cases, deaths rise

The daily community positive rate stood Wednesday at 26.18 per 100,000 individuals, or Risk Level Red using the Harvard Global Health Institute metric. That metric ranks positives from red (highest), to green (lowest). In red there are more than 25 new cases in the previous 24 hours per 100,000 people. That level is labelled “a tipping point for accelerated spread, with stay-at-home orders necessary.”

By comparing the daily rate per 100,000 people, a person can compare one area to another, based on the number of people residing there. One can also validly compare cities to cities, counties to counties and regions to regions.

“We’ve been fluctuating from orange to red, but it has been consistently bad recently,” said Sauer. “It changes every day and we’re not going down. There are many ways of looking at COVID and this method is just another way of getting a grasp on how the illness is moving among the population.”

While her office advises strongly for ongoing caution, she indicates that a shut-down will have to come from the state.

Sauer urged those who those who doubt the scientific truth of COVID, or dismiss the numbers being generated, to follow a humanitarian approach.