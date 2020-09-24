Dodge County coronavirus cases, deaths rise

JUNEAU – Following a jump back to Phase 1 -- the highest level of caution short of statewide COVID-19 shut-down -- cases and deaths are rising.
Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer gave a report at the monthly county board meeting Tuesday on the fourth floor of the Dodge County Administration Building. On the first floor, citizens sat unprotected, with those not in their ranks flinching at each cough and sneeze. Mask wearers also watched as the unprotected moved chairs to be closer together and chatted among themselves, visibly disapproving of the statistics that were being shared.
As of Wednesday, there were 1,677 total cases, up 24 from Tuesday. Total community positives (not including Dodge County Corrections) reached 1,308 (up 23 from Tuesday). The percentage of positive cases (a running total) stood at 7.06 percent. Active community cases (monitored by Public Health) stand at 302. A running tally of recovered cases stands at 992 (up seven since Tuesday).
There are 14 total deaths, up from 10 on Tuesday.
“It’s frustrating," Sauer said. "We’re working our butts off to try to protect the county and the people. We’re not looking at this any other way than to protect the people. It’s not political. As of Sept. 4 there were five deaths. Now we’re at 14 deaths in less than a month. If that’s not enough for people to open their eyes …. We all need to band together or it’s never going to get better.”
The daily community positive rate stood Wednesday at 26.18 per 100,000 individuals, or Risk Level Red using the Harvard Global Health Institute metric. That metric ranks positives from red (highest), to green (lowest). In red there are more than 25 new cases in the previous 24 hours per 100,000 people. That level is labelled “a tipping point for accelerated spread, with stay-at-home orders necessary.”
By comparing the daily rate per 100,000 people, a person can compare one area to another, based on the number of people residing there. One can also validly compare cities to cities, counties to counties and regions to regions.
“We’ve been fluctuating from orange to red, but it has been consistently bad recently,” said Sauer. “It changes every day and we’re not going down. There are many ways of looking at COVID and this method is just another way of getting a grasp on how the illness is moving among the population.”
While her office advises strongly for ongoing caution, she indicates that a shut-down will have to come from the state.
Sauer urged those who those who doubt the scientific truth of COVID, or dismiss the numbers being generated, to follow a humanitarian approach.
“Let’s all help our neighbors,” she said. “If you believe it or not, let’s work together to not spread it. It isn’t just older people that are passing away. Our youngest person was in their 20s, and this week we’ve had people who were in their low 60s. That’s not old and they shouldn’t have passed away.”
On Tuesday, Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam sent out a press release urging area resident to use the best information available to prevent further spread of the virus.
“We understand wearing a mask can be an inconvenience, and minimizing social activities and personal interactions, and resorting to virtual school and remote working are actions no one wants to take,” the release stated. “As COVID-19 cases and positivity rates have increased in recent weeks, we must be diligent and continue these necessary steps to help limit the spread of coronavirus in Wisconsin.
