Dodge County courthouse seeks masks in preparation of resuming jury trials

Court will eventually have to be back in session at the Dodge County Courthouse, and officials are working to implement safety measures for jurors called into service.
Jury trials in Dodge County Circuit Court are suspended until late May, with the current health order from Gov. Tony Evers set to expire May 26. Several jury trials are on the calendar after that point, and possible jurors will have to come into the courthouse for service.
"People are apprehensive about it on a good day," said Dodge County Clerk of Courts Lynn Hron. "You throw COVID-19 in, and it’s crazy. I don’t blame them."
Hron said the court is planning to take several steps to maintain distancing and limit the risk of exposure to people who will have to come into the courthouse. Possibilities are using two jury rooms instead of one, giving out individual meals, positioning the courtroom for more distance between people and allowing jurors to wear masks if they choose.
Hron said the court is also figuring out what to do for other branches like traffic court. Court actions so far have either been delayed or conducted by telephone or video conference.
A statewide task force announced by the state Supreme Court met this week to start considering a framework for operating the state court system during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin Courts COVID-19 Task Force will “recommend a framework of criteria under which Wisconsin courts throughout the state can safely continue court proceedings, including jury trials,” state Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack said in a statement.
The task force includes judges from a cross-section of counties throughout Wisconsin, along with medical consultants from the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, circuit court clerks, county corporation counsels, district attorneys, public defenders and county sheriffs.
In Dodge County, Hron said her office reached out to the county's emergency management department to see about getting mask donations, and the department has put out the call on Facebook. Director Amy Nehls said there continues to be a shortage of personal protective equipment and the county's stock of medical-grade equipment is being reserved for hospitals and first responders. Those interested in offering donations may call Nehls at 920-386-3999 to make arrangements.
Nehls said there have been people making masks to give to highway crews and to Clearview as well. Hron said the court has also found a place to purchase masks.
Hron said several people have already reached out and expressed concerns about gathering at the courthouse to fulfill their jury duty. She said she explains to people what steps the court is taking for safety and that if they are still uncomfortable, their jury service dates can be moved. Finding jurors will be its own challenge with several trials on the calendar.
"Peace of mind is huge," Hron said. "They're coming in, not because they necessarily want to, but they're doing their service and civic duty."
