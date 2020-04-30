Dodge County courthouse seeks masks in preparation of resuming jury trials

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Court will eventually have to be back in session at the Dodge County Courthouse, and officials are working to implement safety measures for jurors called into service.

Jury trials in Dodge County Circuit Court are suspended until late May, with the current health order from Gov. Tony Evers set to expire May 26. Several jury trials are on the calendar after that point, and possible jurors will have to come into the courthouse for service.

"People are apprehensive about it on a good day," said Dodge County Clerk of Courts Lynn Hron. "You throw COVID-19 in, and it’s crazy. I don’t blame them."

Hron said the court is planning to take several steps to maintain distancing and limit the risk of exposure to people who will have to come into the courthouse. Possibilities are using two jury rooms instead of one, giving out individual meals, positioning the courtroom for more distance between people and allowing jurors to wear masks if they choose.

Hron said the court is also figuring out what to do for other branches like traffic court. Court actions so far have either been delayed or conducted by telephone or video conference.