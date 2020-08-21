Dodge County COVID cases up: Social gatherings cited as reason

The total percentage of positives is up 5.16 percent, a number that has been steadily rising since March. Over the past week, the total percentage of positives has gone up just over 12 percent.

“That’s a significantly higher number than we’ve been seeing recently,” Sauer said. “Those increases are directly related to large gatherings and at various work sites. That number pushes us into the red (high alert) range. Last week, we were under a yellow (caution) alert. We will obviously continue to monitor that very closely.”

Health Department personnel are contacting positive cases within 24 hours when possible. Contacts that take longer are largely due to inaccurate phone numbers and the inability to find numbers that work.

“Staff members are working seven days a week to pursue those contacts,” Sauer said. “They’re doing really well in continuing to try to reach 100 percent of those testing positive, which is always our goal.”

Those who have come in contact with those who test positive are notified within 48 hours.

Ages of those testing positive range from babies to individuals in their 90s. The highest count is among people in their 20s and 30s.