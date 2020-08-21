Dodge County COVID cases up: Social gatherings cited as reason

JUNEAU – COVID-19 numbers are up in Dodge County and large, unprotected, social gatherings are the cause, according to public health.
Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer reported such on Tuesday night, and said more restrictions might return if the numbers continue to rise. Her report is a regular feature at the monthly Dodge County Board, the latest being held Tuesday, Aug. 18, in the Administration Building.
“As of today we have 955 total positive individuals within Dodge County (up from 920 the previous week),” Sauer said. “Of those, 714 (up from 679 the previous week) are community positives (not part of the prison system).”
A total 168 individuals are being actively monitored by Department of Public Health personnel. Those individuals are reportedly practicing self-isolation.
“We did hit our all-time high of active community cases this weekend with 209,” Sauer said. “People are continuously coming off isolation, so as of today the total is 168.”
Five deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Dodge County — a number that has remained constant for several months. A total of 49 individuals have been hospitalized from the start of the pandemic in March, with at least one being hospitalized overnight.
“Our hospitalization numbers aren’t that bad,” Sauer said. “We’re doing very well with that.”
The total percentage of positives is up 5.16 percent, a number that has been steadily rising since March. Over the past week, the total percentage of positives has gone up just over 12 percent.
“That’s a significantly higher number than we’ve been seeing recently,” Sauer said. “Those increases are directly related to large gatherings and at various work sites. That number pushes us into the red (high alert) range. Last week, we were under a yellow (caution) alert. We will obviously continue to monitor that very closely.”
Health Department personnel are contacting positive cases within 24 hours when possible. Contacts that take longer are largely due to inaccurate phone numbers and the inability to find numbers that work.
“Staff members are working seven days a week to pursue those contacts,” Sauer said. “They’re doing really well in continuing to try to reach 100 percent of those testing positive, which is always our goal.”
Those who have come in contact with those who test positive are notified within 48 hours.
Ages of those testing positive range from babies to individuals in their 90s. The highest count is among people in their 20s and 30s.
The county is still in Phase II of COVID response, which is one step down from the initial COVID 19 shut-down, and one step up from what is seen as a decreasing trend of infection.
“If we stay in the red range for two weeks we will look at moving back to Phase I,” Sauer said. “In Phase II our recommendations are still that non-essential businesses, bar, restaurants, organizations such as Lions Club, American Legions and other groups stay at 50 percent of capacity inside their buildings. That just helps to facilitate social distancing.”
She said government is considered essential and thus not subject to those restrictions. She did, however, urge the board to continue its practice of social distancing. That night approximately three board members were not wearing masks. Several others were attending online or by telephone.
“In Phase II guidelines are encouraging social indoor gatherings to 50 people or less,” Sauer said. “That’s one way to allow better physical distancing of individuals. Mask wearing is also encouraged.”
In a recent community test in Mayville 584 individuals were tested with 81 percent being Dodge County residents. A total of 37 positives were recorded in Dodge County or 7.8 percent of the local residents tested.
“We continue to get calls from people requesting a test and we continue to work to provide them that kind of opportunity,” Sauer said. “We’re happy to provide that to people who want to get tested. We don’t force that on anybody.”
Answering a question from board member Rich Greshay, Sauer said community test results come back in 24 hours or less. She said labs are getting faster and faster sharing those results.
Answering a question from board member Tom Nickel, Sauer said recent positive tests were traced to large gatherings such as weddings, golf outings, bridal and baby showers and places with live music.
Board member Cathy Houchin was told that the costs of contact tracing are covered by funds obtained through the state of Wisconsin.
