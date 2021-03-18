Dodge County COVID emergency order stands

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board of Supervisors failed to act on a proposal to terminate its emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday night.
The declaration has been on its agendas for much of the past year, but in the past has routinely held at what chairman Russ Kottke calls “status quo.” With falling test positives, the issue has gained more momentum, even if most board members wore face masks at Tuesday night’s meeting.
In the end, a squabble about Rule 3, which determines whether board members are paid a $60 per diem for attending virtually, prevented a vote from being taken. Two amendments were proposed, one which counteracted another that was earlier approved. The first amendment proposed by Dave Frohling, that supervisors could vote virtually, but would not be paid for attending the meeting. The second amendment proposed by Jeff Schmitt suggested that supervisors should be paid for attending, but will not be eligible for mileage reimbursement.
Supervisor David Guckenberger began the debate, indicating that case numbers have been decreasing for the past four weeks.
“I think it’s time to end this thing,” he said. “The need (for an emergency declaration) is no longer there. If we’re looking strictly at the numbers they’re going to justify it. We can declare an emergency next week – or next month — if we need one. I don’t think we need it any longer.”
Supervisor Lisa Derr said, “As of yesterday, one out of every five is still testing positive. We’re not at a point where we’re on track for containment. Just because it’s less doesn’t mean it’s not still dangerous. What is the big deal about waiting eight or nine weeks for us all to get vaccinated? We’ve gone this far. Just because somebody thinks it should be over doesn’t mean it’s over.”
Public Health Officer Abby Sauer was not at the meeting. The department’s website urge citizens to continue to wear face masks, to maintain social distance and to wash hands frequently, in accordance with state and national COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Debate continued over compensation, with Jeff Schmitt arguing that supervisors spend a huge amount of uncompensated time serving their constituents.
“I don’t understand why you wouldn’t pay a per diem if a person is able to attend and vote from home,” he said. “This is an argument we’ve had a thousand times about compensation for county board members. No one receives a salary, a stipend, nothing. You get per diems. You field phone calls during the week, or the month, or the year. People run into you at Kwik Trip and Fleet Farm – everywhere you go – and all they want to talk about is county business. All you get is $60 a month.”
After the matter was referred back to the Executive Committee for further consideration, debate centered on a proposal to restrict out-of-state travel, which some thought was ill-timed given the idea of dropping the declaration of emergency. The resolution was later amended to apply to “work-related only” and not to violate what Derr described as an individual’s constitutional right to travel.
Kira Sheehan-Malloy proposed the measure along with Guckenberger. She expressed frustration at the nature of the evening’s convoluted debates.
“I have nothing to say after this,” she said. “My head is actually spinning. The same people that spent at least half an hour arguing about the declaration of emergency are now arguing that it’s not an emergency and people should be traveling. If we are in a declared State of Emergency, then at the very least we should be following the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) travel guidelines. The state has restricted travel. Private companies have restricted where you can travel. If it’s not an emergency, great. Then let’s end the declared emergency. If it is an emergency, then have some consistency with your policies.”
The measure passed with a 20-9 vote.
A proposal to terminate the partnership agreement between Dodge County, the Jefferson County Economic Development Consortium and Glacial Heritage Development Partnership (Thrive Economic Development) was postponed by Schmitt. Schmitt has argued repeatedly that THRIVE ED provides little value for the money and is not held accountable for immeasurable results.
THRIVE’s annual contract cost is projected at $135,000 per year, based on $1.50 per county resident.
Given the late hour — 9:45 following a 7 p.m. start time — Schmitt moved to postpone the issue until next month’s meeting.