Dodge County COVID emergency order stands

Supervisor Lisa Derr said, “As of yesterday, one out of every five is still testing positive. We’re not at a point where we’re on track for containment. Just because it’s less doesn’t mean it’s not still dangerous. What is the big deal about waiting eight or nine weeks for us all to get vaccinated? We’ve gone this far. Just because somebody thinks it should be over doesn’t mean it’s over.”

Public Health Officer Abby Sauer was not at the meeting. The department’s website urge citizens to continue to wear face masks, to maintain social distance and to wash hands frequently, in accordance with state and national COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Debate continued over compensation, with Jeff Schmitt arguing that supervisors spend a huge amount of uncompensated time serving their constituents.

“I don’t understand why you wouldn’t pay a per diem if a person is able to attend and vote from home,” he said. “This is an argument we’ve had a thousand times about compensation for county board members. No one receives a salary, a stipend, nothing. You get per diems. You field phone calls during the week, or the month, or the year. People run into you at Kwik Trip and Fleet Farm – everywhere you go – and all they want to talk about is county business. All you get is $60 a month.”