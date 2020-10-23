Dodge County COVID numbers continue rise: Contact tracers in short supply

JUNEAU – Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer joined Tuesday’s county board meeting remotely, sharing a problem also shared across the state and around the world.
Sauer summarized the latest county coronavirus reports, indicating that they are metrics and not designed to make the decisions that elected officials must decide.
As of Thursday, there are 3,379 total confirmed cases, including the Department of Corrections numbers. That is up 99 from Wednesday. Community positives stand at 2,867, up 98 from Wednesday. The percentage of positive tests in a running total is 10.88 percent. There are 954 cases that are active and currently being monitored. Cases recovered number 1,891, up 72 from Wednesday.
Two more deaths have been reported with a current total of 24.
“At the last board meeting we had 10 deaths, so that’s a huge increase,” said Sauer. “Last week we had another record week for positive cases in Dodge County, but we’re not alone in that.”
Deaths as of Tuesday include 14 that were hospitalized in a non-intensive care unit, four that were hospitalized in ICU, three that were wearing a ventilator and four that were not hospitalized.
Deaths by age group as of Tuesday included one woman age 20 to 29 years; two women and five men between 60 and 69; three men and one woman age 7 to 79; one man and four women age 80 to 89; and four men and one woman age 90 to 99.
The positive weekly average of tests stands at 20.87 percent. The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 people stands at 143.33, using the Harvard Model. That same model indicates Code Red of recovery, calling it a “tipping point” and advising “stay-at-home orders are necessary.”
Answering supervisor Lisa Derr’s question about why the Code Red advisory is not being followed, Sauer said the model is one of many, and that her office will not issue shut-down or stay-at-home orders. She repeated that such decrees are better left to elected officials at the state or national level.
“Moving forward, for the past few weeks we have been working on increasing testing capacity to keep up with the demand from the public,” said Sauer. “This week we did open a community-based test site in Mayville at the County Highway Shop (850 Mallard Drive). It will be open every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. We have also partnered with Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam and will be looking at opening up a site there as well. We will announce that information when it is finalized.”
Five new contact tracers have been hired with three more yet to be put in place. Efforts to educate the public about COVID safety are ongoing, with special emphasis on getting people to stay home when they are sick.
In answer to a question by Kevin Burnett, Sauer indicated that flu vaccinations are being organized, including a drive-through event for children that was well received.
