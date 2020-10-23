Dodge County COVID numbers continue rise: Contact tracers in short supply

The positive weekly average of tests stands at 20.87 percent. The seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 people stands at 143.33, using the Harvard Model. That same model indicates Code Red of recovery, calling it a “tipping point” and advising “stay-at-home orders are necessary.”

Answering supervisor Lisa Derr’s question about why the Code Red advisory is not being followed, Sauer said the model is one of many, and that her office will not issue shut-down or stay-at-home orders. She repeated that such decrees are better left to elected officials at the state or national level.

“Moving forward, for the past few weeks we have been working on increasing testing capacity to keep up with the demand from the public,” said Sauer. “This week we did open a community-based test site in Mayville at the County Highway Shop (850 Mallard Drive). It will be open every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. We have also partnered with Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam and will be looking at opening up a site there as well. We will announce that information when it is finalized.”

Five new contact tracers have been hired with three more yet to be put in place. Efforts to educate the public about COVID safety are ongoing, with special emphasis on getting people to stay home when they are sick.

In answer to a question by Kevin Burnett, Sauer indicated that flu vaccinations are being organized, including a drive-through event for children that was well received.

