Dodge County COVID numbers continue to rise: Citizens urged to take more precautions

Angelia Foster, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam Chief Administrative Officer said the hospital is struggling with staffing and the workload.

“When you factor in the complexities of treating COVID-19 patients, we’re experiencing nearly double the workload with 20 to 25 percent less staff on any given shift," Foster said "We’re exhausted, overwhelmed and heartbroken.

She continued, “We’re all in this together, and while we understand the desire to get together with friends and family over the holidays, we’re asking everyone to help put a bend in the curve and stay home with their immediate family. Losing cherished family traditions can be difficult, but not as difficult as losing cherished family members to COVID-19.”

Sauer added that as the burden from COVID 19 rapidly increases in Dodge County, and throughout Wisconsin, citizens can take steps to slow down the current surge and save the lives of their family members, friends, co-workers and neighbors.

“Just as we take steps to save lives on our highways when we learn of dangerous actions like operating while intoxicated, texting and driving or excessive speed, we need to collectively take action by adhering to the actions called for in Governor Evers’s Order #94,” she said.