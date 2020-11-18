Dodge County COVID numbers continue to rise: Citizens urged to take more precautions

JUNEAU – COVID 19 numbers continue to rise in Dodge County, straining local health care facilities as Gov. Tony Evers to call for stricter adherence to safety protocols across the state.
As of Wednesday (reporting Tuesday numbers) the county’s “Daily Snapshot” shows a total of 54 deaths, and a daily rise of 131 cases from Monday. There are 6.909 total confirmed cases.
Total community positives (not including the local prisons) total 5,573, up 97 from Monday. The number of positive tests totals 17.96 percent, just under one in four in a running total dating back to March. Active community cases (currently being monitored) total 1,342. Those who have recovered number 4,179, up 234 from Monday.
The Daily Community Positive Rate stands at 107.77 cases per 100,000 residents – a means of measuring case rates nationwide.
Gov. Tony Evers called for unity and cooperation when he signed Executive Order 94 last week. The Order calls Wisconsin residents to action as local reports of new COVID 19 cases, lives lost and hospitalizations, to include a critically low number of ICU beds in Wisconsin hospitals, grow rapidly on a daily basis.
“With the ever increasing burden on our health care system, including a critical shortage of available ICU beds in hospitals of south central Wisconsin, we appreciate the significance of cooperative action in Gov. Evers’ message,” said Abby Sauer, Dodge County Public Health Officer. “Staying home as much as possible, wearing a face covering when outside your home, and limiting your gatherings to only those in your household, are the safest and only options as treatments and vaccinations are developed and deployed.”
Angelia Foster, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam Chief Administrative Officer said the hospital is struggling with staffing and the workload.
“When you factor in the complexities of treating COVID-19 patients, we’re experiencing nearly double the workload with 20 to 25 percent less staff on any given shift," Foster said "We’re exhausted, overwhelmed and heartbroken.
She continued, “We’re all in this together, and while we understand the desire to get together with friends and family over the holidays, we’re asking everyone to help put a bend in the curve and stay home with their immediate family. Losing cherished family traditions can be difficult, but not as difficult as losing cherished family members to COVID-19.”
Sauer added that as the burden from COVID 19 rapidly increases in Dodge County, and throughout Wisconsin, citizens can take steps to slow down the current surge and save the lives of their family members, friends, co-workers and neighbors.
“Just as we take steps to save lives on our highways when we learn of dangerous actions like operating while intoxicated, texting and driving or excessive speed, we need to collectively take action by adhering to the actions called for in Governor Evers’s Order #94,” she said.
Executive Order #94 is on the Dodge County website: https://www.co.dodge.wi.gov/home under “COVID 19 Information Center.” On that page citizens can also sign up for timely releases of COVID 19 updates by clicking on the Coronavirus Updates from Public Health tab.
Latest information is also posted on the Dodge County Public Health Facebook page, the COVID 19 Information Center page of the Dodge County website, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WI DHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.