Dodge County COVID-related deaths peaking

JUNEAU -- COVID-19 related deaths in Dodge County will likely be the highest reported for a single week when the final numbers are released Friday.

The Dodge County Public Health released the data for its COVID-19 daily snapshot on Thursday that showed that the county had 13 confirmed deaths on Wednesday with three additional cases listed as probable COVID-related deaths.

Dodge County Public Health Nurse Abby Sauer said a confirmed death is a positive test from someone who had a PCR test and a probable death is someone who had a positive rapid antigen test.

“So far, for December, we have reported 20 confirmed positive deaths and 3 probable positive deaths, Sauer said. “Unfortunately we will be reporting additional deaths in (Friday's) numbers as well.”

In total, 263 people have died of COVID in Dodge County since the start of the pandemic.

It was reported Thursday that an additional nine people were hospitalized due to the virus for a total of 1,211 people who have been hospitalized from the virus.

There are 793 known cases in the county with 17,835 people having contracted the virus and reported it since the beginning of the pandemic.