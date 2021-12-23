Dodge County COVID-related deaths peaking

JUNEAU -- COVID-19 related deaths in Dodge County will likely be the highest reported for a single week when the final numbers are released Friday.
The Dodge County Public Health released the data for its COVID-19 daily snapshot on Thursday that showed that the county had 13 confirmed deaths on Wednesday with three additional cases listed as probable COVID-related deaths.
Dodge County Public Health Nurse Abby Sauer said a confirmed death is a positive test from someone who had a PCR test and a probable death is someone who had a positive rapid antigen test.
“So far, for December, we have reported 20 confirmed positive deaths and 3 probable positive deaths, Sauer said. “Unfortunately we will be reporting additional deaths in (Friday's) numbers as well.”
In total, 263 people have died of COVID in Dodge County since the start of the pandemic.
It was reported Thursday that an additional nine people were hospitalized due to the virus for a total of 1,211 people who have been hospitalized from the virus.
There are 793 known cases in the county with 17,835 people having contracted the virus and reported it since the beginning of the pandemic.
"I do not know if this is the highest numbers reported in a day. We track more by week in our weekly reports," Sauer said. Dodge County’s highest weekly deaths were Dec. 14 to 20, 2020. That week there were 20 confirmed deaths and five probable deaths.
“The week we are currently in will end on Dec. 26, I do believe after tomorrow's cases get reported, we will have by passed those numbers from last year,” Sauer said.
It’s important to remember that COVID will not be taking a break over the holidays, she said.
“Now is the time to be persistent with following public health recommendations,” Sauer said. “Every act of prevention matters and will continue to be important this holiday season. People need to remember that COVID-19 is still here and we all need to take precautions to protect our family and friends who are vulnerable.”
Ways to stay safe this holiday season:
- Everyone needs to get vaccinated against Covid-19, including a booster dose as soon as eligible; to find a vaccine provider, visit vaccines.gov.
- People should wear a mask indoors when others are present who do not live in the same household as them.
- Physically distance at least 6 feet from people with whom you do not live with.
- People who are sick should get tested and stay home.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.