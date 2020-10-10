Dodge County crash claims one life

One person died after a vehicle collision on County Road T in the town of Elba.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash Saturday around 2:25 p.m. on County Highway T, south of County Highway TT in the town of Elba.

The initial investigation showed that an SUV operated by a man from Burnett was traveling north on County Highway T. A car operated by a man from Madison that was also traveling north rapidly approached the SUV and tried to pass it on the left. The two vehicles collided.

The car went off the west side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver. The SUV went off the east side of the road and overturned. The SUV driver and a passenger, also from Burnett, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital in Columbus for treatment.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

The sheriff's office and the medical examiner are investigating the crash.

The Columbus Fire Department, the Columbus Police Department, Lifestar EMS, MedFlight, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office chaplain and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team also assisted at the scene.

