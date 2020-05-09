Dodge County crash leads to death investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A one-car crash in the town of Hustisford Saturday morning has led to a death investigation.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a car was traveling south on County Highway E after leaving the village of Hustisford. The car left the road, continued through ditches and over a driveway, crossed Highway 60, went through a fence at LKQ Smart Parts and struck a storage container.

The driver was found unresponsive and life-saving attempts were made by numerous medical personnel. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses described observations which indicate the driver may have had a medical episode during the crash. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved.

The crash remains under investigation. It has not been determined if the death was the result of injuries or due to another medical problem.

Assisting at the scene were the Hustisford First Responder, Mayville EMS, Watertown Paramedics, Flight For Life, and the Sheriff's Office Chaplain.

Identification of the driver will not be released pending notification of family members.