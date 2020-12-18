Dodge County delays elevator project: Municipalities may get grant funds

On Tuesday the Executive Committee reversed that choice to instead pursue a plan to divide the total funds between three communities. In that option Juneau, Beaver Dam and Lomira (tentatively) will divide the money — more than $500,000 each — to improve roads and infrastructure. No Dodge County road projects qualify.

Art Bahr of MSA Professional Services said, “These communities are actually waiting for a phone call. They’re ready to go.”

For grant funding, the communities will also contribute to cover the previously mentioned bad debt. That debt comes from a $288,000 loan to the Audubon Inn (NOLA North Grille) in Mayville. That property was recently sold at a sheriff’s auction for less than the debt owed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bahr said, “All grant projects must meet a threshold for benefitting low to moderate income residents, prevention or elimination of slums and blight, or meeting other community development needs that pose a serious and immediate threat to the health and welfare of the community. Distributing these funds to other communities is not something just Dodge County has done. Almost all of the counties in some way have shared these accounts wherever possible. It’s not untypical to do this.”