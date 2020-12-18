Dodge County delays elevator project: Municipalities may get grant funds

JUNEAU — An elevator project may be delayed and a plan to award funds to three communities may become the preferred option for Community Development Block Grant funds after discussion at the Doge County Executive Committee meeting.
The group’s purpose Tuesday afternoon was to find low to moderate income projects eligible for funding. Loans were offered to clients over past decades under the auspices of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department, administered through the Wisconsin Department of Administration and locally run through the county’s Revolving Loan Fund.
Through the program, low interest loans were offered to businesses and industries to promote economic growth. The fund has grown to $1.6 million over past decades through loan and interest payments.
The CDBG program is being eliminated by Jan. 31.
The county paid back $1.6 million to shut down the local program. Funds included $1 million in cash on hand, $312,000 in outstanding loans and $288,000 in bad debt. The repaid total is now available for three eligible projects, either to the county or to local municipalities.
The County Board approved funding Nov. 10 for an elevator replacement at the Henry Dodge Office Building — the home of Health & Human Services. It planned to pass the remaining funds to two unnamed communities.
On Tuesday the Executive Committee reversed that choice to instead pursue a plan to divide the total funds between three communities. In that option Juneau, Beaver Dam and Lomira (tentatively) will divide the money — more than $500,000 each — to improve roads and infrastructure. No Dodge County road projects qualify.
Art Bahr of MSA Professional Services said, “These communities are actually waiting for a phone call. They’re ready to go.”
For grant funding, the communities will also contribute to cover the previously mentioned bad debt. That debt comes from a $288,000 loan to the Audubon Inn (NOLA North Grille) in Mayville. That property was recently sold at a sheriff’s auction for less than the debt owed.
Support Local Journalism
Bahr said, “All grant projects must meet a threshold for benefitting low to moderate income residents, prevention or elimination of slums and blight, or meeting other community development needs that pose a serious and immediate threat to the health and welfare of the community. Distributing these funds to other communities is not something just Dodge County has done. Almost all of the counties in some way have shared these accounts wherever possible. It’s not untypical to do this.”
Questions arose at the last Executive Committee when it was revealed that the county would barely qualify for the $600,000 elevator, which could easily exceed hat total. The project was given an oral bid three years ago, and is likely to have risen in price — perhaps by as much as 50 percent. It seems impossible for a bidding process to be completed by the Jan. 31 deadline.
The elevator project will have to move forward soon. Replacement is high on the county’s capital improvement plan.
“I think there are other ways to pay for that elevator,” said committee/board member Jeff Schmitt. “There’s no way we can get this organized and ready to go by the time the deadline expires.”
Questions also arose concerning the number of HUD resolutions which the county would have to approve, pre-empting some of its own policies and raising questions about excessive oversight. They include resolutions to authorize an application, to adopt a citizen participation plan, to prohibit the use of excessive force, to bar exits for non-violent civil rights demonstrations and to adopt a residential anti-displacement and relocation plan.
Although the resolutions are strongly worded, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the sheriff’s office can work with them.
“They’re written in negative terms. ‘You must not do this and you must not do that,’” He said. “We prefer more positive wording, such as ‘You must do this and you must do that.’ We did try to negotiate a little but for the most part they wouldn’t budge.”
All present agreed that helping three communities is the better choice.
County Board member Lisa Derr argued for special meetings to consider the change, saying they would help board members understand the situation.
Board/committee member Dave Frohling said, “This county is run through committees. Board members aren’t expected to know everything. They have to trust the committees.”
Both the Executive Committee and the County Board will have special meetings to allow the change in direction. Both will be held on Jan. 7 — the Executive Committee at 4 p.m. and the full board at 6 p.m. Overall approval would be considered at the board’s Jan. 19 meeting.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.