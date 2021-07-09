Dodge County District 10 recall candidates share views

Two candidates will vie for election in the July 13 recall election to represent District 10 on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. District 10 includes the Town of Rubicon, the Village of Neosho and Wards 18 and 19 in the City of Hartford.
Candidates include incumbent Tom Schaefer and challenger Dan Siegmann. Their profiles, in alphabetical order, follow:
Thomas J. SchaeferTom Schaefer resides at N3150 Rubicon St., Neosho. He is a lifelong resident of Dodge County, works as a general contractor and is married with two sons. Previous experience includes serving on the Neosho Village Board for several years. He was on the Rubicon Town Board for 30 years and served there as chairman as well. He has been a Dodge County Board Supervisor for the past 18 years.
Schaefer wrote, “As a representative for District 10 I have always made the interests of my constituents my top priority. I have voted consistently to keep the county mill rate down. In 2004, the year I was first elected, the county mill rate was $6.25 per $1,000 valuation. In 2021 the rate is $5.12, which is the second lowest it has been all those years.
“Resolutions are voted on at every county board meeting. They are brought to the board by different committees which are needed to represent and study the many different facets of the county. When a resolution is proposed the board may vote on the resolution or may send it back to the committee for further discussion. With many different ideas and opinions, not all agree on all resolutions. My votes have not all been in agreement with the rest of the board, but I believe that all board members are working for the improvement of the county.”
He added, “This recall was an unnecessary expense to Dodge County (an estimated $3,000 to $5,000). My actions as a county supervisor as listed in the recall petition do not rise to the level of a recall. If the resident was so dissatisfied with my performance, he could run in April 2022 as my, and all 33 supervisors’ terms, are up at that time. I have, and always will, represent the district, not one individual or group.”
Daniel L. SiegmannDaniel L. Siegmann resides at W1969 County Road N, Rubicon. He and his family own and operate an organic dairy farm in Rubicon. They have a Country Store on site through which they offer for sale organic grocery and produce, and are also remodeling an existing building to house a butcher shop to help meet the ongoing need of this service to their neighbors. The family also performs as a gospel and bluegrass band and is an active part of Dodge County.
Siegmann wrote, “I am a candidate because of events starting back in June of 2020. At that time over 400 people and I took time to attend a Dodge County Board of Supervisor’s meeting which was going to address a proposed health and welfare ordinance. It would have had a great negative impact upon all citizens of Dodge County. Rather than sincerely addressing the issue and acknowledging the will of the people, the board leadership simply tucked it away without full board participation. I remained closely engaged with Dodge County Board government since that time and have become very disturbed to find out what Dodge County’s particular brand of business as usual looks like. I found that Dodge County citizen’s best interests regarding our liberty and especially our money, to a large extent, have been and continue to be neglected by many supervisors. I saw that we as citizens of Dodge County needed to become more closely involved with its system of government to help bring back proper emphasis to protect individual liberty and practice common sense fiscal responsibility.
“We need a change here and it must begin with people who understand and care. I am one of those people. There are 10 to 12 other individuals who are planning to run for a position of supervisor in April of 2022. The house of cards we presently find in Dodge County government will fall to the will of the people at that time, and those presently in authority know it too. I believe it is because of this fact that there seems to be an accelerated push of policies and purposes that are not looking out for the best interests of the citizens of Dodge County. This needs to be slowed down, or at best, stopped.
“A recall of my supervisor of District 10 will be instrumental in doing just that.”