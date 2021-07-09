Dodge County District 10 recall candidates share views

He added, “This recall was an unnecessary expense to Dodge County (an estimated $3,000 to $5,000). My actions as a county supervisor as listed in the recall petition do not rise to the level of a recall. If the resident was so dissatisfied with my performance, he could run in April 2022 as my, and all 33 supervisors’ terms, are up at that time. I have, and always will, represent the district, not one individual or group.”

Daniel L. Siegmann Daniel L. Siegmann resides at W1969 County Road N, Rubicon. He and his family own and operate an organic dairy farm in Rubicon. They have a Country Store on site through which they offer for sale organic grocery and produce, and are also remodeling an existing building to house a butcher shop to help meet the ongoing need of this service to their neighbors. The family also performs as a gospel and bluegrass band and is an active part of Dodge County.

Siegmann wrote, “I am a candidate because of events starting back in June of 2020. At that time over 400 people and I took time to attend a Dodge County Board of Supervisor’s meeting which was going to address a proposed health and welfare ordinance. It would have had a great negative impact upon all citizens of Dodge County. Rather than sincerely addressing the issue and acknowledging the will of the people, the board leadership simply tucked it away without full board participation. I remained closely engaged with Dodge County Board government since that time and have become very disturbed to find out what Dodge County’s particular brand of business as usual looks like. I found that Dodge County citizen’s best interests regarding our liberty and especially our money, to a large extent, have been and continue to be neglected by many supervisors. I saw that we as citizens of Dodge County needed to become more closely involved with its system of government to help bring back proper emphasis to protect individual liberty and practice common sense fiscal responsibility.