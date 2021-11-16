Dodge County District Attorney’s managing attorney receives lifetime achievement award

Barrington has headed the WDAA IT committee, and has served on the State Bar Board of Governors. Klomberg said that along with managing the day-to-day operations of the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, he is also an active member of the prosecution staff.

“His work has led to our office being recognized locally for exceptional budget stewardship,” Klomberg wrote. “Mr. Barrington has also led the daily operations of Dodge County Treatment Courts and he is our full-time juvenile prosecutor. He also carries an adult case load related to large dollar embezzlements and all public integrity cases. All these things lead to a clear understanding that Bob Barrington has made some of the most significant contributions to prosecutors in Dodge County and Statewide. These efforts, standing alone, distinguish Mr. Barrington as one of the most significant contributors in our profession. However, when viewed through the lens of current events, the contributions become critical to our work.”