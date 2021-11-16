Dodge County District Attorney’s managing attorney receives lifetime achievement award

WISCONSIN DELLS – Dodge County District Attorney’s Office managing attorney Bob Barrington was recently honored with a lifetime achievement award by the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association.
Nominations were received from criminal justice system partners across the state and reviewed by a bipartisan committee of current and former prosecutors. The awards were given Nov. 4 during the fall State Prosecutors’ Education and Training conference in Wisconsin Dells.
Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg nominated Barrington. Klomberg said the nomination was supported by Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke and Dodge County Human Services Director Becky Bell as well as the administrators at the Wisconsin State District Attorney Information Technology Center.
“Mr. Barrington has been a part of the Dodge County Office since 2007,” Klomberg wrote in the letter. “During that time, Mr. Barrington has managed the operations of the District Attorney’s Office as well as carrying a caseload. During the same time, Mr. Barrington led on many areas of innovation in the DA Operations. Many of these innovations have been adopted in whole or in part across the state.”
Barrington was assigned with examining the file system at the district’s attorney office soon after arriving, according to the better. He was charged with determining how to make the file management system in the office more efficient.
Barrington has headed the WDAA IT committee, and has served on the State Bar Board of Governors. Klomberg said that along with managing the day-to-day operations of the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, he is also an active member of the prosecution staff.
“His work has led to our office being recognized locally for exceptional budget stewardship,” Klomberg wrote. “Mr. Barrington has also led the daily operations of Dodge County Treatment Courts and he is our full-time juvenile prosecutor. He also carries an adult case load related to large dollar embezzlements and all public integrity cases. All these things lead to a clear understanding that Bob Barrington has made some of the most significant contributions to prosecutors in Dodge County and Statewide. These efforts, standing alone, distinguish Mr. Barrington as one of the most significant contributors in our profession. However, when viewed through the lens of current events, the contributions become critical to our work.”