Dodge County District Attorney’s office struggles with vacancies, to be staffed by retired DAs

JUNEAU — Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg had his final day in the courtroom after leading the district attorney’s office for the last 16 years and said the office is the first victim of a crisis facing all state DA offices.

Klomberg said he won’t even guess what will happen after the final retirement in the office on Feb. 1 and an assistant DA now on loan from Jefferson County has to return home. However, whatever the solution is, it will just be a bandage on the larger problem facing the public servants, he said.

Dodge County has six prosecutor positions, but between retirements, resignations and one medical leave the list was down to just Klomberg until he accepted a new position.

Klomberg spoke at the Dodge County Judicial and Public Protection Committee on Friday. He said at one point it was down to him working with another assistant DA.

“I spent time trying to figure out how to do it,” Klomberg said. “It was going to be long days and a lot of stress, but I felt we could pull it off.”

That plan came to an end, though, when the assistant DA put in her notice after taking a position in Milwaukee County. Klomberg said that there are 48 openings for district attorneys in the state, which represents about 10% of the workforce. In addition, fewer people have been applying for the positions, he said.

“Dodge County is the first complete victim of the DA crisis,” Klomberg said.

The state of Wisconsin pays assistant district attorneys as well as assistant public defenders about $27 an hour.

Klomberg said he reached out to state officials to try to get emergency help and was told there was nothing they could do.

“I was told there was no available resources, so I was effectively on my own,” Klomberg said.

In addition, Klomberg reached out to the state Department of Justice and neighboring counties. DOJ offered to help with a case or two, but had no one to place in the county. Jefferson County did offer to send someone for a couple of months.

“I thought about this, but there was no reason to think we’d have applicants in a couple of months,” Klomberg said.

Klomberg, who is the father of small children, knew that he had to look out for his own family, so he applied and was hired outside of the county.

“I knew if I resigned the governor would be forced to provide resources for Dodge County,” Klomberg said.

Klomberg has worked large caseloads and been on call 24 hours a day, every day for the last 16 years.

On average, Dodge County has between 1,100 and 1,300 cases per year, but there is much work behind the scenes including the work on cases that aren't ultimately filed and simple traffic violations, he said.

The state already agreed to deploy three retired district attorneys to Dodge County and are fast-tracking the DA appointment.

“I knew I couldn’t do the work of six district attorneys without serious malpractice,” Klomberg said.

His new position is as an assistant district attorney with Green Lake County. Over the years, Klomberg has had several job offers, but has always liked what he was doing.

However, with the current situation, Klomberg said his hands were tied. The money that new DAs make is far less than what they'd make in the private sector, he said .

Even the managing attorney position for the DA's office, which pays six figures, has had very few applicants, Klomberg said.

Klomberg asked the members of the committee to support the new DA.

“I have been doing this 20 years, and I can’t see a viable solution,” Klomberg said. “I always thought it would happen someplace, but I didn’t think it would happen here.”

Klomberg also asked the committee to support and forward an advisory resolution requesting the state of Wisconsin to address and increase the pay of assistant district attorneys.

Klomberg said when he started out, he was paid $38,000 and had a child, but did not have much debt from school. However, many graduates have a lot of debt after completing law school.

Klomberg said for himself that it is not what he is being paid but rather the impact it would cause to his family and his health if he continued on the path he was on with the Dodge County DA's office.

“Dodge County is only the first victim in this crisis,” Klomberg said.

