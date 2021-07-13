Dodge County District Attorney thanks child abuse survivor for gifts for other victims

JUNEAU – A teenager who has had experienced abuse donated comfort items Tuesday to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office to help comfort other children.

“I have been prosecuting criminal cases for nearly 20 years,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in a press release. “Day in and day out I have been confronted with the horrible things people do to one another. After a while it can be easy to view the world as bleak and lacking in hope and beauty. However, there are days when something happens to remind you that there is hope, beauty and most importantly love in the world.”

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Detective Vickie Brugger brought the girl to the district attorney’s office with the care packages for children who have to go through abuse investigations.

“Moments later a young person, in their early teens who had been subjected to abuse, arrived with dozens of bags filled with items of interest to kids,” Klomberg said in the press release. “Each bag had some toys, writing material, a blanket and attached tag that said 'you are strong, you are brave, you are a survivor.'"

Klomberg said the teen explained that when they were interviewed for their case, they were very scared, but comforted because they remembered to bring their ‘blankie’ with them.