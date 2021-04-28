 Skip to main content
Dodge County District Attorney's Office warns about phone scam
Dodge County District Attorney's Office warns about phone scam

JUNEAU -- The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office was notified Wednesday that some individuals have received auto-generated phone messages that seem to be coming from the office's phone number.

According to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney's Office, the message tells the receiver their social security number has been used fraudulently. It directs the person to respond or be faced with arrest and prosecution.

The Dodge County District Attorney's Office said in the press release that it is a scam to gain your personally identifying information and extort money from the public. The District Attorney’s Office has never and will never make a phone call threatening legal action unless a citizen pays money. The District Attorney’s will never ask a citizen for personal identifying information like social security numbers over the phone. In fact, the District Attorney’s Office never calls anyone to threaten arrest under any circumstances.

The public is urged not to respond to these phone calls.

If anyone has questions they should call their local law enforcement or the District Attorney’s office directly using the legitimate, published numbers for those offices.

