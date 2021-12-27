Dodge County economic development moves forward: In-house effort to take place of outside provider

JUNEAU — Economic development will continue to be a priority in Dodge County, but not with outside contractor Thrive Economic Development.
The duties of attracting and growing business and industry will soon be handled by the Land Resources and Parks Department, specifically Community Development Administrator Nate Olson and another new staffer yet to be hired.
Thrive ED was eliminated as the vehicle for promoting economic development in Dodge County. The company that represents Dodge and Jefferson counties was challenged repeatedly to produce some kind of measurable outcomes for its $135,000 contract. In October, the company delivered a report claiming nine wins, only one of which (Sure Fire HVAC in Horicon) could be acknowledged.
It was the late Supervisor Jeff Schmitt who questioned Thrive ED’s value, even though Thrive executives indicated that gains are measured in terms of years rather than weeks or months. Supervisor Dan Siegmann proposed a budget amendment to end Thrive’s contract on Nov. 9.
Although some spoke in favor of Thrive, the vote to end the contract was 19-8. Board members seemingly supported that economic development efforts be managed in-house. A total of $70,000 will be paid through the Thrive contract’s remaining six-months. It will expire in early May.
On Tuesday, Director of Land Resources and Parks Bill Ehlenbeck and Olson gave an update on progress being made.
“As directed by the board at last month’s meeting we’ve started to plan the transition from Thrive to increase economic development efforts within our department,” Ehlenbeck said. “We are prepared to move forward as the board directed. I want to thank the board for statements of confidence in our staff. It does mean a lot. It does make a difference.”
Ehlenbeck added that Olson will need help, in addition to the help provided by current office staff.
“Short of cloning him we believe that immediate assistance is needed with an experienced economic development marketing and communications professional,” Ehlenbeck said. “We’re looking for someone to lead us in our multi-media and marketing efforts, enhancing our website with the buildings and sites inventory as well as business and community resources, and also assist with grant writing.”
A job description is being developed, with a resolution to create the position to be ready for the board’s February meeting.
“Engaging communities and businesses to work together will be a main focus of our efforts, along with expanding efforts to address housing, broadband and workforce issues, as well as promoting quality of life assets,” said Ehlenbeck. “We are working on ways to measure progress in these areas and we encourage and need your input. We are excited for this opportunity to expand our assistance to our businesses and communities to help them and Dodge County to get stronger.”
Olson said there has always been a need for a position that can help with marketing and communications.
“I think we’re very well poised to move ahead,” Olson said. “For me personally I have very high expectations for this – to create a program that will be an example for the state of Wisconsin. I’m not interesting in making a program that’s going to be average, I can guarantee that. Some of the things that we’re doing right now are working, and I want to build upon what we’re doing and make it better.”
The board also authorized the issuance and sale of $11.7 million in general obligation refunding bonds to refinance existing debt, and to issue promissory notes in the amount of $9.2 million for county highway projects. Both were approved.