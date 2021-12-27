Dodge County economic development moves forward: In-house effort to take place of outside provider

On Tuesday, Director of Land Resources and Parks Bill Ehlenbeck and Olson gave an update on progress being made.

“As directed by the board at last month’s meeting we’ve started to plan the transition from Thrive to increase economic development efforts within our department,” Ehlenbeck said. “We are prepared to move forward as the board directed. I want to thank the board for statements of confidence in our staff. It does mean a lot. It does make a difference.”

Ehlenbeck added that Olson will need help, in addition to the help provided by current office staff.

“Short of cloning him we believe that immediate assistance is needed with an experienced economic development marketing and communications professional,” Ehlenbeck said. “We’re looking for someone to lead us in our multi-media and marketing efforts, enhancing our website with the buildings and sites inventory as well as business and community resources, and also assist with grant writing.”

A job description is being developed, with a resolution to create the position to be ready for the board’s February meeting.