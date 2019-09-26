Municipal leaders in Dodge County want the state to take action on mass shootings.
The Wisconsin League of Municipalities sent a letter, signed by 187 officials in 140 communities of all sizes in the state, calling for urgent legislative action on mass violence, including shootings, to Gov. Tony Evers, House Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.
"Virtually all gun regulation is the purview of the Wisconsin Legislature," the letter says. "As such, it is up to you to determine the right response to this epidemic."
In Dodge County, the letter was signed by Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen; Brownsville President Jeffrey Bloohm; Horicon Mayor Jim Grigg; Randolph Clerk-Treasurer Jodi Wade; Reeseville Clerk-Treasurer Christine Abell; Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland; and Waupun Mayor Julie Nickel. The letter was also signed by Columbus Mayor Michael Thom and City Administrator Patrick Vander Sanden.
The officials asked the letter to take a look at options that may include expanded background checks for guns, so-called "red flag" laws for temporary removal of guns from people who may present a danger, increased resources for mental health, and prohibiting habitual criminals from possessing firearms.
"Municipal leaders respect your role in deciding on a proper course of action, but we beg you: please decide," the letter says. "Please act."
Glewen, the mayor of Beaver Dam, said the issue is a matter of public safety.
"We, as a government, are not meeting our mission to protect our citizens as we continue to ignore the issue of gun safety and mass violence in our communities, state and nation," she said. "It is time our state legislators put away their party allegiances and make it a priority to come to the table and work in a bipartisan manner to address this topic of concern."
Glewen said the safety of children, workers, retirees and entire communities depends on action from representatives.
Last week, Evers announced a "red flag" bill and urged lawmakers in the Republican-controlled legislature to act. Such a bill would allow family members or police to ask a court to take firearms away from somebody who is considered a danger. Democrats have also pushed for stricter background checks in the state.
Republicans have not taken action on the proposals. In a statement, Vos and Fitzgerald said they believe such legislation would threaten due process and the Second Amendment.
The legislature did pass a $100 million program to provide grant funding to schools for safety improvements following the shootings at a high school in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead. The letter asks for resources to provide training and safety for people and places in other spheres.
"Finding consensus will be hard," the letter says. "That cannot, however, be an excuse for doing nothing."
