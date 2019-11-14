JUNEAU – The Dodge County Office of Emergency Management is hosting an EMS Community Forum Dec. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Dodge County Administration Building first floor auditorium, 127 E. Oak St.
According to Dodge County Emergency Management Director Amy Nehls, in January 2019, the county township unit meeting hosted a presentation on the need to find a sustainable solution for Emergency Medical Services coverage. According to the original presentation, EMS is struggling in Dodge County and throughout the nation to sustain its current model for some of the following reasons:
- Diminishing levels of volunteer personnel (employment & family obligations)
- Inability of workers to leave work to respond to calls
- Budgetary constraints
- Increasing demands in professional standards and education for licensure
“Several stakeholder meetings were held and it was noted that the endeavor to find a sustainable EMS solution for all the municipalities should be a partnership between the EMS and their respective municipalities and Dodge County,” said Nehls. “A steering committee formed to begin looking at options.”
According to Assistant Director Joe Meagher, after several meetings the steering committee sent a letter requesting Dodge County assist in performing a third-party study to identify the strengths/weaknesses, resources, best practices and short/long-term sustainable solutions for high-quality EMS care across Dodge County.
“In August 2019, the Dodge County board of supervisors approved a study to be completed in 2019 by Strategic Management Consulting LLC,” said Meagher. “The study began promptly in September and has been gathering data and interviewing emergency medical response agencies.”
On Dec. 4 Dodge County Emergency Management and Strategic Management Consulting will host an EMS forum and encourage community leaders and citizens to attend. There will be an EMS presentation to discuss the process and progress of the study, with the ultimate goal of finding a sustainable EMS solution for all communities and citizens in Dodge County.
“We value input to help meet the challenges ahead, and want to hear from those who have ideas they want to share,” said Meagher.
Questions may be directed to Nehls at (920) 386-3999 (e-mail anehls@co.dodge.wi.us).
