Dodge County EMS study presented: Many options await local action

JUNEAU – While the future of ambulance and emergency medical service in Dodge County is uncertain, solutions will depend on local action according to a study presented at Tuesday night’s Dodge County Board meeting.
Strategic Management Consulting has compiled information about all of the emergency response services in Dodge County. The $21,500 cost of the study is being covered by a grant of $5,000 and agency contributions of $4,500. The balance is being paid by county government.
A detailed study of local assets and challenges was presented by Strategic Management & Consulting Vice President Dana Sechler. Representatives from EMS groups across Dodge County packed the room, following months of input and discussion regarding the future of their operations.
Sechler summarized that society is largely responsible for the lack of EMS volunteers. Employers no longer allow EMTs or volunteer firemen to take time away from work to man ambulances or fire trucks. Staffers no longer live where they work. Workers burn out quickly, and most people are not willing to be on call 24/7 for the meager wages (if any) and stress involved.
Legislation requires townships to provide EMS services, but elsewhere those services are largely elective. EMS is not deemed an “essential” service, and thus receives little funding from state coffers.
“There are some issues in EMS that need to get addressed and resolved,”Sechler said. “There are some solutions, and I will tell you that there are some areas where we don’t have solutions yet – and by ‘we’ I mean the entire industry.”
He added that each service is unique unto itself.
“Someone said ‘If you see one EMS agency, you’ve seen one EMS agency,” he said. “That’s not to say one is better or worse. It’s just that we have adapted EMS into society very uniquely across the nation.”
Communities that are being proactive are steps ahead of others, and collaboration is important for everyone to meet future needs. By sharing a reserve ambulance between two or three small agencies, for example, up to $1 million can be saved. Other savings of scale can be achieved by creating EMS districts across the county, or perhaps county-wide.
You have free articles remaining.
Some areas have already converted to a paid service – either through pay-per-call or a professional full-time service.
Findings regarding general responses are generally good. According to the report, “Currently most of the services are able to respond to a 9-1-1 call in a timely manner. However, there are pockets in which this is not true. There are areas of concern in Dodge County specifically due to staffing shortages.”
“Cross-credentialing” is suggested as a way of sharing expertise through two or more agencies, maximizing the available pool of talent and training over a larger area.
Recommendations for immediate action include:
- Solidifying response coverage for the southeast corner of the county;
- Evaluating coalitions to track ambulance response times, tracking delayed responses, tracking the number of unanswered mutual response calls;
- Contacting Cambria Community Ambulance to investigate the merger/consolidation of services between Randolph and/or Fox Lake;
- Re-establishing working relationships between Emergency Medical Responder (first aid-trained) groups with transporting EMS (ambulance-equipped and/or more highly trained) groups;
- Volunteer services should consider working with full-time departments to establish service agreements and personnel needed.
The report also suggests that the Dodge County EMS Association needs to identify a group of people who are interested in collaborating with the Dodge County Emergency Management staff to establish an EMS Committee that will meet each month to track the progress of recommendations within the report.
“The work group should focus on future solutions and establishing coalitions and partnerships in order to provide assessments of what is working and not working.”
Lists of short- and long-term recommendations are also included.
“There is another session Monday at 7 p.m. at the Juneau Fire Department (128 Cross St.) to discuss the study and to decide how it will be implemented,” said Emergency Management Deputy Director Joe Meagher. “Some agencies might decide to move forward on their own, but the hope is that a group will monitor overall progress and insure that we’re all moving in the right direction.”
In other business the county board unanimously approved increasing borrowing for a new $3.5 million highway shop in Reeseville. Highway Department crews will complete some of the work, with payment for that work coming out of the department’s 2020 budget. Schmidt argued that those funds ($83,000) should be spent on needed highway repairs, and that the costs of highway crew wages and benefits should be apportioned to the intended project.
Board members agreed unanimously, and voted 28-0 to support that concept. Funds for the project – not including 1.9 percent interest over five years – will be gathered through the county’s half-percent sales tax.