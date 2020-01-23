Dodge County EMS study presented: Many options await local action

“There are some issues in EMS that need to get addressed and resolved,”Sechler said. “There are some solutions, and I will tell you that there are some areas where we don’t have solutions yet – and by ‘we’ I mean the entire industry.”

He added that each service is unique unto itself.

“Someone said ‘If you see one EMS agency, you’ve seen one EMS agency,” he said. “That’s not to say one is better or worse. It’s just that we have adapted EMS into society very uniquely across the nation.”

Communities that are being proactive are steps ahead of others, and collaboration is important for everyone to meet future needs. By sharing a reserve ambulance between two or three small agencies, for example, up to $1 million can be saved. Other savings of scale can be achieved by creating EMS districts across the county, or perhaps county-wide.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some areas have already converted to a paid service – either through pay-per-call or a professional full-time service.