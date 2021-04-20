Dodge County ends COVID-19 declaration

JUNEAU – While some Dodge County Board supervisors fear that the move will send the wrong message to the public, the majority agreed that it’s time to get back to work.
At least as far as special provisions regarding county operations during the time of the COVID 19 Pandemic.
The board voted 23 to 7 to terminate an emergency declaration (Public Health – COVID 19), rescinding County Board Chairman Russ Kottke’s broad powers “to order whatever is necessary and expedient for the health, safety, protection of welfare of persons and property of Dodge County during the emergency.”
It will not change mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines still in effect through the Centers for Disease Control and recommended by the Dodge County Public Health Department.
“Those recommendations are still in place and haven’t changed,” said Emergency Management Director Amy Nehls. “They are still in place at the federal and state levels.”
The debate largely centered on county operations, and in specific the requirement of board members to attend meetings in person. Provisions to allow board members to attend remotely were problematic over the past year, although upgraded technology led to the recent simplification of the process and the collecting of roll call votes.
Discussion of county board rules of order for collecting per diems were discussed earlier, but were removed from the debate to simplify the matter.
Supoervisor Joe Marsik questioned the timing.
“One of my concerns is that in parts of it we’re sending the wrong statement to the public -- that there are no concerns about COVID,” he said. “We’re not isolated and states close to us are having some issues. New variants are coming in and we’re seeing the effects of those. And those are going to be long term and eventually this will no longer be a pandemic, it will be endemic. The last I heard the CDC has not recommended going back to everything as normal. We still have to take care. There are susceptible people out there and we don’t want to see them hurt.”
“I thought things were going good in Dodge County and I found out at one time that we were one of the lowest vaccinated counties in the state,” said Rich Greshay.
Lisa Derr said, “Nothing has changed from last month. We are not in the green containment mode – which doesn’t mean zero cases. We are in the next level up and now there are variants that are highly contagious. We are not out of the woods at all. I think we should wait on getting the status that our own Public Health Department recommends – when we are in an area where we have no significant community spread.”
“A lot of what we’re talking about now is not relevant to this resolution,” said Jeff Schmitt, who does not wear a mask. “We have really never seen cause to utilize any of the authorizations that this document allowed. As far as the message we’re sending to the people, this (resolution) isn’t going to end up in the paper. No one is going to read this. Nobody. This will get overturned because frankly it’s useless. We don’t need it. It’s time to move on.”
“This resolution ends the way we are conducting business, as it relates to being in a declared state of emergency,” said Kira Sheahan-Malloy. “It does not in any way diminish the fact that COVID 19 is an actual illness – that isn’t what this resolution is. It’s basically, ‘Here we are. Everybody’s in the room. We’re all six feet apart. We’re all wearing – well most of us – are wearing masks and we’re conducting county business. This is a matter of let’s move forward and get our work done. Everyone in the public is doing it. We can do it too.”