Dodge County ends COVID-19 declaration

Supoervisor Joe Marsik questioned the timing.

“One of my concerns is that in parts of it we’re sending the wrong statement to the public -- that there are no concerns about COVID,” he said. “We’re not isolated and states close to us are having some issues. New variants are coming in and we’re seeing the effects of those. And those are going to be long term and eventually this will no longer be a pandemic, it will be endemic. The last I heard the CDC has not recommended going back to everything as normal. We still have to take care. There are susceptible people out there and we don’t want to see them hurt.”

“I thought things were going good in Dodge County and I found out at one time that we were one of the lowest vaccinated counties in the state,” said Rich Greshay.

Lisa Derr said, “Nothing has changed from last month. We are not in the green containment mode – which doesn’t mean zero cases. We are in the next level up and now there are variants that are highly contagious. We are not out of the woods at all. I think we should wait on getting the status that our own Public Health Department recommends – when we are in an area where we have no significant community spread.”