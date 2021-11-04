Dodge County enlisted to seek grant funds for domestic abuse, counseling agency

JUNEAU – A domestic abuse shelter and counseling agency is seeking county help to obtain a $3.2 million grant.
Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate representatives asked for county sponsorship of Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant Application as part of its Growing Stronger Together Capital Campaign. Representatives including PAVE Board Chair Ken Ostermann, Executive Director Ashely Welak and board member Ruth Metz presented their case Tuesday night.
The last-minute Executive Committee meeting was held following a lengthy Dodge County Board meeting.
Ostermann summarized the agency's plans for the building it purchased at 111 E. Burnett St.
“Our plans are to turn that top floor into shelter space,” said Ostermann “Part of the second floor will be space for our staff to work and other parts of the building may be rented out. In the basement we’re considering a place for family pets and a large play area. We exploring options for an attached warehouse.”
Renovations are estimated at $4.3 to $4.5 million. So far $1.2 million has been raised, with part of that money used to purchase the building.
“We thought we could apply for the Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant on our own and then we found out that a government agency had to apply, so we’re coming to the county to ask your help with this,” said Welak. “Ninety five percent of our funding is grant funding, with money coming from state and federal sources.”
A total of $40,000 is provided by the county annually for services received through PAVE, which helps to cover PAVE's operating costs.
The application is largely complete. If funding is received, the project would begin in May, with completion expected in November. WDS Construction of Beaver Dam is the contractor.
“This is a pass-through so there’s really, from my understanding, no liability to the county,” said Executive Committee member Dave Froeling. “We’re a conduit for you to apply for the grant and I believe it’s our role to support groups in the county to do this. I’m on board.”
Dodge County Corporation Counsel Kim Nass said she had just heard of the grant application and needed more time to investigate possible liabilities.
“This is a bit of a time crunch,” said County Administrator Jim Mielke. “We recognize that. But we didn’t know how else to manage this, to get it in front of the county board. It’s short notice. We apologize for that ….”
Executive Committee member Dave Guckenberger. “This program was announced in August. Why are we here last minute doing this? This looks like a money grab.
He added, “I just don’t have enough information to make a decision. My frustration is the urgency with which we do these things. No offense to the people on the other side of the room, but these last minute meetings shouldn’t happen. We met Monday morning and we could have discussed it then."
Welak said she only learned about the grant in October, and has been rushing to meet the 2 p.m., Nov. 11 application deadline. In order to get County Board approval on Nov. 9, fast action is needed.
Mielke explained said the fund is a state program utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds, which are dedicated to COVID relief.
“Dodge County would submit the grant application and Dodge County would receive the funds,” he said. “The county would be responsible for insuring the funds are following ARPA guidelines.”
Observer Lisa Derr said the rise in domestic abuse cases related to COVID-19 hardships has been monumental, and there is no question the application has merit related to those hardships.
“Our demographic of our clientele is very highly affected by COVID,” said Metz. “They are no longer safer at home. There has been a higher and higher incidence of domestic violence, of sexual assault, of child abuse. We at our shelter are at max capacity. And we have to add on top of that trying to keep them safe from COVID, besides keeping them safe from everything that they’re dealing with at home. So we mark that box very highly.”
Mielke said PAVE would be responsible for providing all documentation requested by the Wisconsin Department of Administration related to the grant and meeting its approvals. The state’s decision to award or not will be made in December.