Dodge County enlisted to seek grant funds for domestic abuse, counseling agency

A total of $40,000 is provided by the county annually for services received through PAVE, which helps to cover PAVE's operating costs.

The application is largely complete. If funding is received, the project would begin in May, with completion expected in November. WDS Construction of Beaver Dam is the contractor.

“This is a pass-through so there’s really, from my understanding, no liability to the county,” said Executive Committee member Dave Froeling. “We’re a conduit for you to apply for the grant and I believe it’s our role to support groups in the county to do this. I’m on board.”

Dodge County Corporation Counsel Kim Nass said she had just heard of the grant application and needed more time to investigate possible liabilities.

“This is a bit of a time crunch,” said County Administrator Jim Mielke. “We recognize that. But we didn’t know how else to manage this, to get it in front of the county board. It’s short notice. We apologize for that ….”

Executive Committee member Dave Guckenberger. “This program was announced in August. Why are we here last minute doing this? This looks like a money grab.