JUNEAU — A $10 increase might seem like a lot to the casual observer, but when meetings can go on for many hours it doesn’t seem unreasonable.
That is one rationale for the Dodge County Board Executive Committee’s recommendation to increase board members compensation for meetings (per diems) — a move suggested by committee members Tuesday morning in the Dodge County Administration Building.
“I think we have to get these per diems in line,” said Jeff Berres. “If you want young people to be involved and engaged $50 just doesn’t cut it. As I say, some of these meetings go for five or six hours. That isn’t even minimum wage. You’d be better off working at McDonald’s.
“I know politically it’s going to look like we’re going to be making big money after we get this raise. That’s the way the press operates. I just feel we need to get in tune with 2019 and 2020 as far as compensation for what I call to be volunteer positions. I think it should definitely go up.”
Chairman Russ Kottke indicated that if a raise is being suggested it needs to be approved by the county board on Nov. 12, before nomination papers are circulated in December for next year’s election. The increase would take effect after the spring election and reorganizational meeting in April.
Committee member Dennis Schmidt suggested $60 per meeting, rather than the current $50, and rejected ideas of enacting an hourly rate or other type of increase.
“Jeff is right. A lot of these meetings aren’t 45 minutes anymore,” said Schmidt. “They’re four hours, and if you want more people to look at these positions I don’t think $10 is out of line.”
Committee chairpersons currently receive $55 to compensate them for additional responsibilities. That rate will increase to $65 under Schmidt’s proposal.
“I was thinking $75,” said Joe Marsik, but Schmidt held firm.
You have free articles remaining.
“My motion is for 10,” Schmidt repeated.
Kira Sheahan-Malloy suggested a meeting limit or a second per diem for meetings that last more than 4 hours.
Donna Maly questioned how that would impact attending a conference which typically lasts two to three days.
Kottke suggested that accounting for multiple compensation rates could become a nightmare, although Finance Director Dave Ehlinger suggested that there are a number of methods of achieving an extended per diem system.
“I think that more than five-hour meetings are not the norm,” said Schmidt. “Two hours is more the norm, and I know that being on the Human Resource Committee for negotiations and things like that, yeah the meetings are getting a little long. Maybe we can shrink the agenda a little bit also to keep meeting manageable. There are other ways to handle this.”
County board supervisors attending committee meetings on which they do not serve can be compensated for up to 12 meetings per year. They will be paid the standard rate ($60).
The vote to send the resolution to the board at the Nov. 12 meeting was unanimous.
Although committee members discussed the idea of forming a Complete Count Committee for the 2020 census, it was agreed to wait and see what the Census Office is pursuing and how other communities are responding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)