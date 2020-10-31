Dodge County execs choose block grant strategy to fund new elevators

JUNEAU – The state’s Community Development Block Grant/Revolving Loan Fund program is ending, leaving Dodge County two options for payback. One is to buy out the outstanding loans. The other is to continue to administer the outstanding loans.
In either case the state will get its money back, which it will then award to the county for eligible projects. In Dodge County’s case it will mean new elevators for the Henry Dodge Office Building – a $600,000 project that is part of the County’s Capital Improvement Plan.
According to a memo from the Dodge County Land Resources & Parks Department, the Revolving Loan Fund has nearly $1 million cash on hand, and nearly $6.5 million in accounts receivables, or principal loan balances. Accounts receivables include more than $140,000 in a loan to Beaver Dam Cold Storage and just over $216,000 in a loan to RCI Engineering. Both low interest loans are in good standing and will be repaid in 2026 and 2027, respectively.
A loan that is not in good standing, and is likely unrecoverable, is a loan of more than $288,000 to the owner of the Audubon Inn in Mayville. That loan is in default and the property was recently sold at a sheriff’s auction for less than the loan total. Other judgements against the property will likely leave little or no reimbursement for the county.
Option 1 (buy-out) includes administering outstanding loans and keeping the loan payments to be used as the county board directs (including possible application to the general fund). Option 2 requires the county to administer the loans and to send all loan payments to the state (including interest) until the loans are closed.
“Both options (buy out or not) require turning back the cash on hand balance to the state,” the memo states, “This amount can then be granted back to Dodge County for use on eligible projects. Funds granted back to the county in excess of the elevators project can be provided to other communities for eligible projects which have been identified in Hustisford, Juneau, Lomira and Horicon.”
Excess funds will likely assist two communities with road projects, “keeping as many dollars in Dodge County as possible.”
Committee members prefer Option 1, although the County Board will make the final decision.
The committee also debated options of upgrading the county’s soon-to-be obsolete board room voting system or purchasing one to meet future needs. The shortcomings of “RollCall Pro” (soon to be converted to “Open Meeting”) have become apparent with call-in or log-in attendance. County Board members can currently attend meetings remotely, but have no access to the voting system. As a result a roll call must be made to virtual attendees, separate from the existing system. Both must then be tallied and recorded manually in board minutes and other reports.
A switch to “Lifeline” would allow video, live streaming and other options. The cost would be more than a mere upgrade, which would likely be a temporary fix.
“My experience is I try to attend meetings,” said board/committee member Jeff Schmitt. “With my Smart Phone or laptop it doesn’t work for me. I have to be here, but I would like to accommodate the folks who have a health concerns or whatever. I also expect that the folks they represent have to have representation, so somehow we need to accommodate them. And yes there will be a price to pay. I think we need to move ahead.”
“I think you need to make a decision,” said County Clerk Karen Gibson. “Do we want to tape and stream or no? Is it that simple?”
Information Technology Director Justin Reynolds stated that the department recommendation is to upgrade the current voting system for now, and to purchase a new Lifeline system ($44,000 for cameras and live streaming. With an expenditure deadline of Nov. 6 for Routes to Recovery compensation, the committee approved pursuing the combined plan.
Remote access is allowed only under the board’s current “state of emergency.” Without that declaration board members must attend meetings in person.
According to Board Chairman Russ Kottke, “That situation remains status quo.”
Debate continued on whether members of the public should be allowed to speak prior to board meetings during a public comment period. With recent controversy around Constitutional rights during the pandemic, COVID deniers are regularly attending committee meetings to voice their concerns. Board meetings are currently held on the fourth floor with members of the public allowed to observe from the first floor auditorium.
Committee members agreed that board rule changes have become a regular debate, and that they should not be changed as capriciously as they have been of late. They agreed that rules should only be reconsidered only after an election cycle, and will thus stand as they are.
“Routes to Recovery” funds were discussed with deadlines looming for funds to be spent with reimbursement in mind. The county has an allocation of nearly $1.5 million for COVID-related equipment and improvements. The difference between funds spent and the larger allocation could be awarded to area municipalities for related projects.
The village of Lomira has already requested $150,000 of the $600,000 surplus.
“Are there any glaring needs anywhere else in our county-wide community?” said Schmitt. “I think of our fire and rescue and mutual aid and things of that nature and can those funds be utilized there. I didn’t realize you could open it up like that.”
The committee decided it would be wiser to return any unused funds rather than having to choose one recipient over another — given the tight deadlines imposed.
School districts are also eligible, although the funds must be spent by Nov. 6 and equipment received before the end of December.
The meeting opened with public comment from Dan Siegmann of “Free in Dodge.” He urged the committee to rid the county’s debt to remain more solvent. He also stated, “We all know there is no state of emergency. We’ve been fooled really into thinking there is one. I think we should really consider getting rid of that tonight once and for all.”
About 20 of his followers – most without masks — applauded.
