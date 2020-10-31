Dodge County execs choose block grant strategy to fund new elevators

Committee members agreed that board rule changes have become a regular debate, and that they should not be changed as capriciously as they have been of late. They agreed that rules should only be reconsidered only after an election cycle, and will thus stand as they are.

“Routes to Recovery” funds were discussed with deadlines looming for funds to be spent with reimbursement in mind. The county has an allocation of nearly $1.5 million for COVID-related equipment and improvements. The difference between funds spent and the larger allocation could be awarded to area municipalities for related projects.

The village of Lomira has already requested $150,000 of the $600,000 surplus.

“Are there any glaring needs anywhere else in our county-wide community?” said Schmitt. “I think of our fire and rescue and mutual aid and things of that nature and can those funds be utilized there. I didn’t realize you could open it up like that.”

The committee decided it would be wiser to return any unused funds rather than having to choose one recipient over another — given the tight deadlines imposed.

School districts are also eligible, although the funds must be spent by Nov. 6 and equipment received before the end of December.