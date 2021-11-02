Dodge County execs consider housing project: Committee tussles with ARPA approval

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is an important workforce housing project,” said Braun. “It’s not subsidized housing. It’s affordable, specifically to give working people a place to live at an amount they can afford to pay. I would propose that this is a good use of ARPA funds. It’s a long-term tangible project. Housing impacts people’s lives, the economy, schools, employers … the cascade effects continue. The $350,000 is just to fill a gap, and the gap will be larger than that, but we requested that amount because any funds that we get without a mortgage will allow us to reduce the rents, which makes it more affordable.”

Committee member Dave Froeling questioned whether there are deadlines to meet, and was informed that there are – on Nov. 11 and Dec. 10.

“It can make a difference to the grant application process if there’s support for the project or if there is not,” Braun said. “And it has support from private foundations, the school districts …. I’ve had the opportunity to give tours to many local and county officials and people statewide. It’s all based on our Horicon project that was completed in 2020, so this isn’t a new concept for us.”