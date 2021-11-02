Dodge County execs consider housing project: Committee tussles with ARPA approval

JUNEAU – A request for $350,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds may seem like putting the cart before the horse, considering the agenda of Monday morning’s Dodge County Executive Committee meeting.
On the agenda was the request for funding through the Dodge County Housing Authority, followed by an endorsement of federal legislation for expanded use of ARPA funds, followed by the appointment of an ad hoc committee to prioritize needs for the county’s $17 million allocation.
Dave Guckenberger attacked the Housing Authority’s request.
“The request would be to allocate those funds,” said Dodge County Housing Authority Executive Director Donna Braun. “This is a proposed project so if the project goes through we would come back to the request of up to $350,000.”
The remainder of the funding would come from eight different sources including a Neighborhood Investment Grant, federal tax credits, other grants and local foundation support.
“Personally, I’m opposed to doing anything with the ARPA funding at this time,” said Guckenberger. “This is a one-time opportunity to spend this money. I know we’ve said the first million should be directed toward workforce housing. Does this address that?”
Braun said it does.
“This is an important workforce housing project,” said Braun. “It’s not subsidized housing. It’s affordable, specifically to give working people a place to live at an amount they can afford to pay. I would propose that this is a good use of ARPA funds. It’s a long-term tangible project. Housing impacts people’s lives, the economy, schools, employers … the cascade effects continue. The $350,000 is just to fill a gap, and the gap will be larger than that, but we requested that amount because any funds that we get without a mortgage will allow us to reduce the rents, which makes it more affordable.”
Committee member Dave Froeling questioned whether there are deadlines to meet, and was informed that there are – on Nov. 11 and Dec. 10.
“It can make a difference to the grant application process if there’s support for the project or if there is not,” Braun said. “And it has support from private foundations, the school districts …. I’ve had the opportunity to give tours to many local and county officials and people statewide. It’s all based on our Horicon project that was completed in 2020, so this isn’t a new concept for us.”
The new projects would include 40 two- and three-bedroom units in the village of Resseville and the city of Juneau. Tenants could pay between 30 and 40 percent of their income, based on what that income is. A variety of factors are used to determine the actual cost. Units are designed to be energy efficient and economical to help with affordability.
The county has not allocated funds for such projects in the past, although the Housing Authority owns housing units in many area communities.
Board member Jeffrey Caine was in attendance and spoke to the committee.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for Dodge County and I think we should move forward and help with the housing shortage.” said Caine. “This is a concrete proposal and I’d urge the committee to support it.”
The vote to forward the proposal to the full Dodge County Board was 3-2, with Guckenberger and committee member Kira Sheahan-Malloy voting no.
The debate over forming a 10-member American Rescue Plan Act ad hoc committee was rejected, with committee members instead urging the entire board of supervisors be involved. Board and committee chairman Russ Kottke said he wanted the ad hoc group to narrow the fund’s focus, which would then present its findings to the board. Committee members generally agreed that the entire board of 33 members will hash out where the county will direct its ARPA funds. So far high speed internet, worker housing and economic growth have been identified as overall goals.
The committee also agreed to recommend that a 30-minute public comment period be added to each monthly board meeting. Meetings would start at 6 p.m. if the full board agrees to go along with the proposed rule changes. Individuals would have two minutes to speak, allowing up to 15 people to comment at any given board meeting.