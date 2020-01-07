Dodge County execs debate voting change: Committee drops two-week amendment rule

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board Executive Committee would have nothing to do with a rule that would limit a board member’s right to amend the budget.
A draft change for the county board rules of order was presented Monday morning, using ideas proposed by the Executive Committee last month. One was aimed at preventing last minute changes in the budget, hoping that any amendments be presented in writing two weeks prior to the November budget hearing.
The rule would have required a two-third’s vote to pass a last-minute amendment, rather than the 51 percent that is the norm for most board decisions.
Board Supervisor Dave Guckenberger raised the potential for a new rule after he proposed seven amendments during the final budget hearing Nov. 12, 2019. Two of those proposed changes were approved.
Monday’s Rule 22 change was proposed by Joe Marsik. Marsik explained that at 14 days is needed for board members to properly consider such proposals, rather than a single meeting.
“It doesn’t preclude any supervisor from actually doing an amendment on the floor at the November budget meeting,” summarized Corporation Counsel Kim Nass. “The written amendments need to specify the amount and identify the effected program/position — really to be specific about what the amendment is. If that were to occur, approval would require a two-thirds majority.”
“Why?” asked Kira Shehan-Malloy, questioning how many other of Wisconsin’s 72 counties follow such a rule.
Marsik answered, “This was my suggestion and the reason why is because right now we’re doing amendment by ambush. There are several thousand business units, and what happens is that the only person who understands what’s going on is making the amendment. None of the board members can review anything. They can’t talk to the department heads, to Mr. Mielke (county administrator), or to people on the committees to know what it is all about.”
Marsik continued, “And basically it allows everybody to get a look at it ahead of time – to review it. That way there are no surprises.”
But supervisor Jeff Schmidt said passing an amendment should take 51 percent of the vote and not a two-thirds vote. Schmidt and supervisor Donna Maly defended Guckenberger,
“If you examine the whole deal, you’re isolating the one guy on the committee who brings this stuff up because he’s appointed to the committee and he’s outnumbered – and everyone knows it,” Maly said. “He has no opportunity to present it to anybody else.”
“Micromanagement is my favorite word of the day,” said supervisor Kira Shehan-Malloy. “We like to accuse members of the board of micromanaging, but now you want to micromanage the committees, the agendas, the information that gets to the county board. Then when you’re finally able to provide somebody with some information, now you want to control the vote too. Shameful.”
The committee ultimately decided to remove the two-thirds vote requirement, while still encouraging the submission of proposed amendments two weeks prior to the budget hearing. Other drafts will be considered prior to being presented to the board for final approval. No definite date for that approval has been set.
Other proposed changes include:
- Clarification that board business will be conducted verbally during open meetings — not online or via conference calls.
- Mileage will be reimbursed for expenses actually incurred – not for each member of a car pool, for example. (It has not been a problem, although the committee recognizes that it could become one).
- The county board chair will attempt to evenly apportion committee assignments (not have a few members on a lot of committees and some on few or none).
- Require a two-thirds vote for adding new positions, to be approved by the full board at the November budget hearing. (Other positions may be added as grants and other circumstances require, also subject to board approval).
- Resigning board officials must do so in writing, and the county board chair will fill those positions as soon as possible.
- Committees will elect their own chair, vice-chair and secretary at their first meeting. The person designated to run the first meeting is not the permanent chair unless elected by members of the committee.
The Executive Committee also discussed the potential of sharing positions with Jefferson County, including a full-time purchasing agent and a full-time risk management/safety coordinator. Cost savings of some kind are expected.
