Dodge County execs debate voting change: Committee drops two-week amendment rule

“Why?” asked Kira Shehan-Malloy, questioning how many other of Wisconsin’s 72 counties follow such a rule.

Marsik answered, “This was my suggestion and the reason why is because right now we’re doing amendment by ambush. There are several thousand business units, and what happens is that the only person who understands what’s going on is making the amendment. None of the board members can review anything. They can’t talk to the department heads, to Mr. Mielke (county administrator), or to people on the committees to know what it is all about.”

Marsik continued, “And basically it allows everybody to get a look at it ahead of time – to review it. That way there are no surprises.”

But supervisor Jeff Schmidt said passing an amendment should take 51 percent of the vote and not a two-thirds vote. Schmidt and supervisor Donna Maly defended Guckenberger,

“If you examine the whole deal, you’re isolating the one guy on the committee who brings this stuff up because he’s appointed to the committee and he’s outnumbered – and everyone knows it,” Maly said. “He has no opportunity to present it to anybody else.”