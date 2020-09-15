Dodge County Executive Committee reviews COVID-19 response

“We haven’t had any residents test positive,” Somers said.

An air ionization system and robotic cleaning system have been installed at Clearview to improve air quality and overall cleanliness.

Much discussion was focused on the Declaration of Emergency issued in Dodge County on March 17, at the time when Gov. Tony Evers declared a shutdown many non-essential services – including schools and businesses. The county ordered limited contact in facilities and in meetings, allowing government business to continue.

“Remember that the declaration also provides that emergency purchases can occur,” said Corporation Counsel Kim Nass. “It provides that procurement procedures can be relaxed, if you will. Those are some of the things that stand in the existing declaration that you may want to revisit.”

“We’re seven months away from that so I think we should revisit it,” said Schmitt.

He suggested that more meetings be held to follow stringent purchasing guidelines. He added that holding special board and commitee meetings will not be a burden, and that board control is essential to good government.