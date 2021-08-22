Dodge County Fair attendance increases from 2019

Attendance at the Dodge County Fair increased over its last edition as crowds came out for the first time in two years.

Dodge County Fair Association President Doug Ninmann said Sunday afternoon the firm figures aren't in quite yet, but attendance numbers have been up every day compared to 2019. The 2020 fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID hasn't had an effect other than shutting us down for a year," Ninmann said.

"Canceling it last year was the hardest thing we've ever had to do," Ninmann said. "It personally broke my heart. We had half the fair board in tears, but this is the best thing that could ever happen for us."

He said many people are glad the fair happened this year.

"I haven't seen a frown out here or anybody upset," Ninmann said. "Everyone is just glad to be back out and be with the public."

Over 47,000 people attended the five-day fair in 2019, which was also an increase from the 2018 attendance numbers.

This year's fair included the traditional animal races, pulls, demo derbies, food, rides and the like, and featured performances by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jordan Davis, Blue Oyster Cult and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas.

