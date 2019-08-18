Another year at the Dodge County Fair, another set of pulls and pig races, country and rock concerts, corn dogs and beer
— with even higher attendance.
Dodge County Fair Association President Doug Ninmann said overall attendance was higher than last year, when about 43,600 people attended the five-day event despite weather issues that led to one concert cancellation. The fair was able to work through some smatterings of rain this year, except for Sunday, when the truck pull had to be canceled. Fair officials said exact attendance numbers for this week's event were not yet available Sunday, but would be in the coming days.
"The fair has been very smooth running this year," fair co-secretary Sally Schoenike said. She said fair officials were appreciative of everyone who makes the fair possible, from the vendors, volunteers, sponsors and superintendents to all the people who attend. In the fair office, everyone spends the five days trying a variety of all the food available.
"It's everyone together who makes the fair what it is," she said. She said the fair is a great family event and the largest educational event around. This year saw performances by country acts Sawyer Brown and LANCO and rock acts Great White and Slaughter. Schoenike said the grandstands were full for all the shows. One of the big changes this year was the arrival of Nick's Kid Show following the retirement of the long-running Kandu Magic Show. Attendance for the new show, a musical performance, was solid.
One of the
biggest stories out of the fair this year was a Columbus teen who donated the proceeds from his hog auction to his neighbor and friend battling breast cancer.
Another new addition to the fair this year was a third shuttle to transport fairgoers from place to place. Schoenike said the shuttle is a great addition to the fair for people who want to get off their feet for a bit.
Ninmann said planning for the 2020 fair was to begin Monday with discussions about how things went this year and what to bring to the fair next year.
Allison Bulgarian of the Neosho Utopians 4-H starts setting up a display in the junior beef/swine building at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on Monday. The fair officially starts on Wednesday, but presenters set up in advance.
Madison Gudex of Juneau works on a soon-to-be display at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on Monday. The fair officially starts Wednesday, but there is judging and preparation earlier in the week.
Bret Bulgarian, Jesse Bulgarian and Carla Bulgarian of the Neosho Utopians 4-H start setting up their display in the junior beef/swine building at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on Monday. The fair officially starts on Wednesday, but presenters have to set up in advance.
Eli Bulgarian of the Neosho Utopians 4-H start hammers away to set up a display in the junior beef/swine building at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on Monday. The fair officially starts on Wednesday, but presenters have to set up in advance.
Michael Pederson, from the state of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, is shown talking about one of the food entries with Jeanie Korth from the supervisory division of the Dodge County Fair while judging Dodge County Fair cheese entries Monday at Rechek's Food Pride in Beaver Dam. Pederson has been a judge since 1991. Cheeses are rated in a handful of categories, including flavor, body and texture, color, salt, package and appearance, and finish.
Cloverbud Elliot Redecker, right, shows his projects to youth judge Clara Reetz at the Dodge County Fair.
Trenton Highlights 4-H member Ellen Nampel turns in a tray of decorated cupcakes to superintendent Bernie Hafenstein at the Dodge County Fair Tuesday.
Anna Vanderhei pets her sister's sheep, Ivy, at the Dodge County Fair Tuesday. Lydia Vanderhei is showing the sheep as a member of Randolph/Cambria/Friesland FFA.
Lily Doll of the Oak Grove Owls prepares to milk a goat at the Dodge County Fair Tuesday.
Danielle Schmid places bedding in a rabbit's cage at the Dodge County Fair Tuesday.
Randolph/Cambria/Friesland FFA member Sadie Schmid pets Gypsy at the Dodge County Fair Tuesday.
Cloverbuds
Hyland Prairie 4-H member Lindsay Propst, left, looks over a pillow made by Brody Lewke at the Dodge County Fair Tuesday. Lewke is a Cloverbud member of the Astico Perseverence 4-H Club. Cloverbud projects were judged a day prior to the official start of the fair.
Market weigh-in
Aby Garbalagtys, right, and Isabelle Arnold led their sheep to a scale Tuesday afternoon at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. Tuesday was entry day at the fair, which runs Aug. 14-17, and all market hogs, beef and lambs had to be weighed-in.
Farm scene
Juneau Victorians 4-H member Timothy Cameron presented his constuction site scene to Darin Curtis Tuesday at the Dodge County Fair. Curtis judges woodworking, mechanical science and electricity projects in the fair's Youth Building.
From left, cousins Brody and Walter Lewke pass time Wednesday in the dairy barn of the Dodge County Fair by playing a game of cards.
Badger State Truck and Tractor Pull at Grandstand
Badger State Truck and Tractor Pull at Grandstand
Badger State Truck and Tractor Pull at Grandstand
Badger State Truck and Tractor Pull at Grandstand
Badger State Truck and Tractor Pull at Grandstand
Badger State Truck and Tractor Pull at Grandstand
Badger State Truck and Tractor Pull at Grandstand
Easton Tracy, 1, from Watertown, went to his first Dodge County Fair on Thursday and had fun for several hours at the event before it tired him out.
Jameson Nass, from the Lebanon Luckies 4H Club, walks with his calf at the Dodge County Fair on Thursday.
Kelsey Ewert from the Sinissippi 4-H Club waits with her cow at the Dodge County Fair on Thursday. Crowd flocked to the fair during the day's flawless weather.
Iris Brisky from the Astico
Perseverance 4 - H Club gets her pig ready for the Meat Animal Sale on Thursday.
Ava Henricksen, left, and her cousin Aaliyah White, both from Beaver Dam, spend some time meeting the animals on Thursday at the Dodge County Fair.
The Dodge County Junior Fair Meat Animal Sale took place Thursday night in the Farm Progress Arena.
Susan Roche of Columbus sold her dairy cow in the Meat Animal Sale Thursday night at the Dodge County Fair.
Auctioneer Julius Temkin recognizes a bidder in the Meat Animal Sale Thursday night at the Dodge County Fair.
Caleb Guenther of Juneau sold his market lamb in the Meat Animal Sale Thursday night at the Dodge County Fair.
Savanna Gaska of Beaver Dam sold her market lamb in the Meat Animal Sale Thursday night at the Dodge County Fair.
Zach Paulson of Columbus sold his homebred lamb in the Meat Animal Sale Thursday night at the Dodge County Fair.
Travis Justmann of Lowell sold his Reserve Champion Barrow hog in the Meat Animal Sale Thursday night at the Dodge County Fair.
Sawyer Brown took the grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Dodge County Fair.
Sawyer Brown took the grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Dodge County Fair.
Sawyer Brown took the grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Dodge County Fair.
Sawyer Brown took the grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Dodge County Fair.
Sawyer Brown took the grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Dodge County Fair.
Sawyer Brown took the grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Dodge County Fair.
The Supreme Showmanship Contest took place in the Farm Progress Arena at the Dodge County Fair Saturday night.
The Supreme Showmanship Contest took place in the Farm Progress Arena at the Dodge County Fair Saturday night.
The Supreme Showmanship Contest took place in the Farm Progress Arena at the Dodge County Fair Saturday night.
The Supreme Showmanship Contest took place in the Farm Progress Arena at the Dodge County Fair Saturday night.
The first place team in the 2019 Supreme Showmanship Contest at the Dodge County Fair Saturday night included, from left, Aby Garbalagtys, Emma Paulson, Kathryn Witzel and Teegan Weideman.
Winners of the individual Supreme Showmanship Contest at the Dodge County Fair Saturday night were, from left, Reserve Champion Teegan Weideman of Columbus FFA and Supreme Champion Elizabeth Knueppel of Dodgeland FFA.
The 80s rock band Slaughter performed on the grandstand stage at the Dodge County Fair Saturday night, followed by Great White.
The 80s rock band Slaughter performed on the grandstand stage at the Dodge County Fair Saturday night, followed by Great White.
The 80s rock band Slaughter performed on the grandstand stage at the Dodge County Fair Saturday night, followed by Great White.
Leah Weninger of Iron Ridge, left, mentors Sophia Kircher of Burnett in Pig Pals Swine Spectacular on Sunday. Kennedy Ferron, Dodge County's Fairest of the Fair, helps Kircher maneuver around the arena.
Kaiden Krause of Juneau participated in Pig Pals Swine Spectacular at the Dodge County Fair Sunday.
Waupun FFA member Serena Freriks, partially hidden, mentors Kaiden Krause of Juneau Sunday in Pig Pals Swine Spectacular at the Dodge County Fair.
Katie Schwanke of Waupun, in back, mentors Mya MacDonald of Beaver Dam in Pig Pals Swine Spectacular at the Dodge County Fair Sunday.
Mya MacDonald of Beaver Dam participated in Pig Pals Swine Spectacular at the Dodge County Fair Sunday.
Beaver Dam FFA member Kelly Braun, partially hidden, mentors Kelby Wagner of Juneau in Pig Pals Swine Spectacular at the Dodge County Fair Sunday.
Beaver Dam FFA member Kelly Braun, left, mentors Kelby Wagner of Juneau in Pig Pals Swine Spectacular at the Dodge County Fair Sunday.
Hyland Prairie 4-H member Lindsay Propst, left, mentors Cory Zirbel Jr. of Juneau in Pig Pals Swine Spectacular at the Dodge County Fair Sunday.
Hyland Prairie 4-H member Lindsay Propst, right, mentors Cory Zirbel Jr. of Juneau in Pig Pals Swine Spectacular at the Dodge County Fair Sunday.
Hyland Prairie 4-H member Hayden Statz, left, mentors Landon Wagner of Juneau in Pig Pals Swine Spectacular at the Dodge County Fair Sunday.
The Dodge County Fairgrounds is shown in this aerial shot on Sunday, the final day of the fair. An early morning thunderstorm canceled the truck pull, but the day's other events went on as scheduled.
