Another year at the Dodge County Fair, another set of pulls and pig races, country and rock concerts, corn dogs and beer ⁠— with even higher attendance.

Dodge County Fair Association President Doug Ninmann said overall attendance was higher than last year, when about 43,600 people attended the five-day event despite weather issues that led to one concert cancellation. The fair was able to work through some smatterings of rain this year, except for Sunday, when the truck pull had to be canceled. Fair officials said exact attendance numbers for this week's event were not yet available Sunday, but would be in the coming days.

"The fair has been very smooth running this year," fair co-secretary Sally Schoenike said. She said fair officials were appreciative of everyone who makes the fair possible, from the vendors, volunteers, sponsors and superintendents to all the people who attend. In the fair office, everyone spends the five days trying a variety of all the food available.

"It's everyone together who makes the fair what it is," she said. She said the fair is a great family event and the largest educational event around. 

This year saw performances by country acts Sawyer Brown and LANCO and rock acts Great White and Slaughter. Schoenike said the grandstands were full for all the shows.

One of the big changes this year was the arrival of Nick's Kid Show following the retirement of the long-running Kandu Magic Show. Attendance for the new show, a musical performance, was solid. 

One of the biggest stories out of the fair this year was a Columbus teen who donated the proceeds from his hog auction to his neighbor and friend battling breast cancer.

Another new addition to the fair this year was a third shuttle to transport fairgoers from place to place. Schoenike said the shuttle is a great addition to the fair for people who want to get off their feet for a bit.

Ninmann said planning for the 2020 fair was to begin Monday with discussions about how things went this year and what to bring to the fair next year. 

