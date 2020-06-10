Dodge County Fair canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JUNEAU -- The Dodge County Fair Board announced Thursday it will cancel this year's fair.

“Our hearts are heavy knowing we cannot gather for our annual event as we have during the past 132 years,” says Doug Ninmann, President of the Dodge County Fair. “But now and always, the health and safety of all involved is paramount.”

The fair was to be held Aug. 19 to 23. As concerns over COVID-19 continue, the fair board felt canceling it was in the best option this year.

"We have been communicating with county officials, health officials, staff from Extension Dodge County- UW-Madison, fair volunteers, vendors, the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, and others in the fair industry as we have discussed options given the COVID-19 health crisis," a press release said. "The health and safety of all people associated with every aspect of our fair is our top priority. Please know that this cancellation has been the most difficult decision our fair board has ever faced. We thank you for understanding."

Planning is beginning for the 2021 fair that will be held on Aug. 18 to 22, according to the press release.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

