Dodge County Fair entertainment announced: Blue Oyster Cult, Starship, Dirt Band take stage

JUNEAU -- The Dodge County Fair Board met Saturday afternoon and revealed the lead entertainers for the 133rd annual event, Aug. 19 through 23.
Thursday night will feature the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, followed by Jordan Davis on Friday and Blue Oyster Cult with Starship and Mickey Thomas on Saturday.
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is an American country rock band, and will be headlining Thursday evening’s performance on the main stage. The group has existed in various forms since its founding in Long Beach, California in 1966. The band’s membership has had many changes over the years, including a period from 1976 to 1981 when the band performed and recorded as the Dirt Band. Hits include “Mr. Bojangles,” “American Dream,” “Long Hard Road,” “Workin’ Man,” “Buy for Me the Rain,” “Fire in the Sky,” “Battle of New Orleans” and more.
Jordan Davis – Friday night’s headliner -- is a rising star in country music. Davis’ hits on two albums include “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” “Cool Anymore,” “Singles You Up” and others.
Saturday will feature two classic rock/country rock bands for the price of one, with Blue Öyster Cult and Starship with Mickey Thomas on the fairground’s main stage.
Blue Oyster is perhaps best known for the singles "The Reaper," "Burnin' for You," "Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll," and "Godzilla." The group has sold more than 24 million records worldwide, including 7 million in the United States alone.
Starship (once Jefferson Starship) has existed in various forms with hits such as “Sara,” “Nothin’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” “Runaway,” Tomorrow Doesn’t Matter” and more.
Other entertainment will include the Badger State Tractor Pull on Wednesday, and a demolition derby on Sunday. Additional attractions include a horse pull, “Wild World of Animals,” pig and duck races, Nick D. Entertainment and a host of other events and activities.
Ticket prices will remain the same as they were last year. They are $7 before noon and $10 after noon. Season tickets at $27 if purchased before Aug. 19 and $35 if purchased after that date.
After admission, all events and entertainment are free except for food and vendor booths. The fairgrounds are located on Highway 33 between Beaver Dam and Horicon.
Activities approved for 2020 at the fairgrounds include Interstate Racing Association races on April 26, July 3 and Sept. 25; flea markets on May 23, June 20, July 18, Aug. 29, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17; motorcycle races on June 27; Dodge County Canine Club shows on May 8, 9 and 10 and a state show on Sept. 11, 12 and 13. The Classic Car Show and Swap Meet will be held Sept. 11, 12 and 13. The Dodge County Pigeon & Bantam show will be return in October, with a firm date yet to be named.