Dodge County Fair entertainment announced: Blue Oyster Cult, Starship, Dirt Band take stage

JUNEAU -- The Dodge County Fair Board met Saturday afternoon and revealed the lead entertainers for the 133rd annual event, Aug. 19 through 23.

Thursday night will feature the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, followed by Jordan Davis on Friday and Blue Oyster Cult with Starship and Mickey Thomas on Saturday.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is an American country rock band, and will be headlining Thursday evening’s performance on the main stage. The group has existed in various forms since its founding in Long Beach, California in 1966. The band’s membership has had many changes over the years, including a period from 1976 to 1981 when the band performed and recorded as the Dirt Band. Hits include “Mr. Bojangles,” “American Dream,” “Long Hard Road,” “Workin’ Man,” “Buy for Me the Rain,” “Fire in the Sky,” “Battle of New Orleans” and more.

Jordan Davis – Friday night’s headliner -- is a rising star in country music. Davis’ hits on two albums include “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” “Cool Anymore,” “Singles You Up” and others.

Saturday will feature two classic rock/country rock bands for the price of one, with Blue Öyster Cult and Starship with Mickey Thomas on the fairground’s main stage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}