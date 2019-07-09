TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — Three women will vie for the title of Dodge County Fairest of the Fair this year.
The Dodge County Fair Association introduced the three at its annual press banquet at the Bayside Supper Club on Monday. A fourth candidate had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.
The three candidates this year are: Krista Justman, 20, of Mayville, daughter of Gail and Mark Justman; Kennedy Ferron, 20, of Beaver Dam, daughter of Todd and Tracy Ferron; and Kendra Gillett, 18, of Fall River, daughter of Kenn and Dana Gillett.
They were joined by Haley Justmann of Juneau, the 2018 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair.
"I still get goosebumps when I think of the fair, from crowning night, to being on the grandstand stage in front of thousands of people, to handing out awards in some of the toughest competitions I've seen," Justmann said. "Words cannot describe this experience."
The Fairest of the Fairs act as representatives to the Wisconsin Fair Association, and travel the state to promote Wisconsin's fairs, various industries and cultural opportunities. One of Justmann's most memorable experiences was getting trapped on a tractor in Watertown for an hour and a half after being swarmed by people taking pictures on a 90-degree day.
This year's judges are Sandra Budewitz, Jim Mielke and Linda Chipman. Final interviews and the crowning will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 14, the first day of the fair.
Venerable country band Saywer Brown will perform on Thursday, followed by newcomer country band LANCO on Friday. On Saturday, rock bands Great White and Slaughter will both perform.
The Badger State Tractor Pull will be on Wednesday. The kiddie pedal pull will be on Friday. The horse pull will be on Saturday. The truck pull and demolition derbies will be on Sunday.
The Kandu magic show will not be at the fair this year after 40 years due to the performers' retirement. Instead, this year there will be the Nick's Kids Show musical performance.
There will be an new third shuttle cart for transportation this year as well.
"If your feet get tired or you've had too many beers, ask for a ride," joked Doug Ninmann, the president of the Dodge County Fair Association.
The fair will take place at the Dodge County Fairgrounds from Aug. 14-18. Admission prices will be $7 before noon and $10 after noon. Season tickets will be $27 before Aug. 14 and $35 at the gate. Children 9 and under are free.
Grandstand shows are included in the price of admission to the fair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)