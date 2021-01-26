Dodge County Fairgrounds to have Fair Food Festival starting in April

A Fair Food Festival will be done monthly starting this spring at the Dodge County Fairgrounds with some of the favorite food trucks making appearances on the grounds.
Dodge County Fair web and social media administrator Dale Norenberg said that some of the more tasty sweet treats and fried fair food will be brought to the grounds on April 24, May 8, June 5, July 17, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2. The festival will run from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each of those days.
The typical August fair date is being held in hopes the 2021 Dodge County Fair can go on this year.
“Yes, we are praying for the end of the pandemic and planning for the 2021 Dodge County Fair from August 18-22,” Norenberg said. “Therefore, August is not listed on the schedule for the Fair Food Festival because we hope to again host the ultimate food and fun event on the third weekend of August.”
Norenberg said the food festival will be held rain or shine similar to the fair.
“I brought the idea to our fair association board for discussion last October after hearing the news of struggling food vendors all around the nation,” Norenberg said. “Those food vendors are one of the main attractions at the annual county fair and we wanted to support them in these tough times.”
The festival will also help the fair association to gain back money that was lost by not having the fair last summer.
“The non-profit fair association counts on income from the fair to maintain the buildings and grounds,” Norenberg said. “This event, along with other events that rent the grounds throughout the summer, continue to be a great source of additional income.”
The fairgrounds is set up to be the perfect backdrop for the festival with the equipment there: electricity, water, garbage cans, restrooms, paved roads, picnic tables and shelters for the outdoor event.
"DJ music will be playing during the event for atmosphere along with games and other activities still in the planning stages," Norenberg said.
Any clubs or organizations interested in partnering are asked to contact the Dodge County Fair Association as the community event will likely grow throughout the summer, Norenberg said.
He said it will offer a variety of foods in a one-stop shopping experience so everyone in the family will find what they would like to eat.
The food festivals will be free to enter and there will be plenty of parking.
“We estimate four to six food vendors to pick from at each event but could grow to more throughout the year,” Norenberg said. “Six vendors have already expressed interest in at least one of the dates but still lots of room for new vendors.”
Vendor spaces are being coordinated by Barb Mullin, the space manager from the Dodge County Fair. Mullin can be reached at: mullin799@gmail.com or 920-885-3586.
“It will be tough at first to balance the right number of food trucks to the number of patrons,” Norenberg said. “We want each vendor to be profitable but also don't want people waiting too long. So we ask everyone to be patient as the event grows and adjusts to balance supply and demand.”