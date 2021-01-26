Dodge County Fairgrounds to have Fair Food Festival starting in April

A Fair Food Festival will be done monthly starting this spring at the Dodge County Fairgrounds with some of the favorite food trucks making appearances on the grounds.

Dodge County Fair web and social media administrator Dale Norenberg said that some of the more tasty sweet treats and fried fair food will be brought to the grounds on April 24, May 8, June 5, July 17, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2. The festival will run from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each of those days.

The typical August fair date is being held in hopes the 2021 Dodge County Fair can go on this year.

“Yes, we are praying for the end of the pandemic and planning for the 2021 Dodge County Fair from August 18-22,” Norenberg said. “Therefore, August is not listed on the schedule for the Fair Food Festival because we hope to again host the ultimate food and fun event on the third weekend of August.”

Norenberg said the food festival will be held rain or shine similar to the fair.

“I brought the idea to our fair association board for discussion last October after hearing the news of struggling food vendors all around the nation,” Norenberg said. “Those food vendors are one of the main attractions at the annual county fair and we wanted to support them in these tough times.”