Dodge County fallen law enforcement not forgotten among pandemic concerns

JUNEAU – The annual law enforcement memorial ceremony in Juneau Wednesday was scaled back but still honored 13 Dodge County law enforcement officers who died while in the line of duty.

“Even though we had to cancel our traditional ceremony we are still going to gather in a small group of four at the site,” Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association secretary and treasurer Dave Beal said, who also serves as Police Chief in Juneau.

The event honored those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and was held at the Law Enforcement Memorial, 127 E. Oak St. on Wednesday.

Horicon Police Chief Joseph Adamson, who serves as the chairperson for the memorial program, gave a short speech.

“Every year we get together and recognize those passed while on duty,” Adamson said.

The event normally has around 100 gathered at it, Adamson said, but due to concerns about COVID-19 it was scaled back

Also in attendance were Mary Wendel, Dodge County Community Corrections Supervisor, and Waupun Police Chief Scott Louden. Wendel is the president of the association and Louden is the vice president.