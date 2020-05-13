Dodge County fallen law enforcement not forgotten among pandemic concerns

JUNEAU – The annual law enforcement memorial ceremony in Juneau Wednesday was scaled back but still honored 13 Dodge County law enforcement officers who died while in the line of duty.
“Even though we had to cancel our traditional ceremony we are still going to gather in a small group of four at the site,” Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association secretary and treasurer Dave Beal said, who also serves as Police Chief in Juneau.
The event honored those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and was held at the Law Enforcement Memorial, 127 E. Oak St. on Wednesday.
Horicon Police Chief Joseph Adamson, who serves as the chairperson for the memorial program, gave a short speech.
“Every year we get together and recognize those passed while on duty,” Adamson said.
The event normally has around 100 gathered at it, Adamson said, but due to concerns about COVID-19 it was scaled back
Also in attendance were Mary Wendel, Dodge County Community Corrections Supervisor, and Waupun Police Chief Scott Louden. Wendel is the president of the association and Louden is the vice president.
Horicon Police Chief Joseph Adamson read the names of those honored on the memorial:
• Marshal William Gibson, Oct. 19, 1882, was the chief of the Horicon Police Department. He had taken a revolver away from a suspect when he was putting him in a jail cell, but was not aware the suspect had a second revolver. Gibson was shot and killed and the suspect fled.
• Officer Hugo Lisko, Sept. 27, 1926, was employed with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. He died in a motorcycle accident at age 28.
• Officer Kurth Bentz, May 8, 1936, was employed with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. He was killed when his police motorcycle struck a truck that had turned in front of him as he attempted to catch up to a speeding vehicle.
• Chief Charles Liebenow Sr., June 2, 1941, was the chief of the Horicon Police Department. He was shot and killed while attempting to talk to a suspect during a domestic disturbance. The suspect committed suicide after killing Liebenow.
• Guard David Davies, Dec. 10, 1945, was employed at Central State Hospital, DOC. He was bludgeoned to death by two patients in the hospital.
• Sheriff Herbert Schwantes, Jan. 5, 1954, was the sheriff of Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. He died of a heart attack.
• Detective Donley Dye, June 26, 1978, was employed at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office when he died of a heart attack.
• Chief Gene Zangl, Feb. 14, 1985, was the chief of the Mayville Police Department when he died of a heart attack.
• Officer Gary Mass, April 9, 1986, was a native of Horicon and employed with the Yuma Arizona Police Department. He was shot and killed while responding to a call on a bus at a local Greyhound depot. Maas confronted two men at the Greyhound depot, one of them opened fire, striking him and fatally injuring him. Maas was able to return fire killing one suspect. The second suspect was arrested a week later and convicted of first-degree murder.
• Capt. Thomas Beahm, Aug. 17, 1994, was employed at the Burke Center, DOC. He was killed while traveling between facilities. His patrol unit was struck head on by another vehicle.
• Deputy Ralph Zylka and Deputy Sung Bang, Aug. 17, 2000, were employed by the Milwaukee Sheriff Department. They died after the helicopter they were in crashed in Dodge County.
• Detective Dennis “Tug” Hockers, was employed at the Mayville Police Department. He died unexpectedly in Grand Chute on March 12, 2020. At the time, he had been employed with Mayville Police for 28 years.
