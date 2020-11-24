Dodge County families scale back Thanksgiving plans

Beaver Dam Superintendent Mark DiStefano has about 4,000 reasons to try to remain close to home on Thanksgiving as he sets an example for the students and staff in Beaver Dam schools, but his biggest reasons are in his home.
“My family will be celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday at our home and not gathering with our larger extended family as we would have typically,” DiStefano said. “We will be making a concerted effort to connect with our other family members through phone conversation and virtual opportunities. It is my hope that the entire BD fam does what it can to minimize the risk for loved ones and our community as a whole.”
The Center of Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the safest way to have Thanksgiving this year is at home with people you live with as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
“That reality looks different for everyone, but the more people who make the effort, the more in-person educational opportunities we will be able to continue to provide for our students and families,” DiStefano said. “It is my hope that our student and staff families take time to reflect collectively on what they can be thankful for. Focusing on the opportunity we have to be more present with our immediate loved ones is a blessing.”
He also encouraged people to check on friends and neighbors with phone calls or help them if they need to have items picked up or delivered from stores.
As of Friday, the school district had 7.5 percent of the students and staff quarantined and 0.8 percent out with COVID-19. The students will have a virtual day today and will be taking virtual classes next week.
“This pandemic may call for us to engage in less, but it also provides us the opportunity to engage more deeply in the things that all too often go overlooked,” DiStefano said. “We need to focus less on what we can’t do and embrace what we can do. Despite all that we have navigated and the continued hardships for many, there are things that we can always be thankful for.”
Neighboring Superintendent Steven Hill, from the Waupun Area School District, agrees.
“The Waupun Area School District wishes for good health for all of our community members during our time apart,” Hill said. “We hope that families follow the guidance shared by our county health officers. Working together we can help limit the transmission of COVID which will help our hospitals, businesses, and community and allow us to continue in-person instruction.”
DiStefano and Hill were among the Dodge County Superintendents to send a release last week with an appeal to area residents to follow mask and social distancing guidelines during the pandemic.
Many area residents have made some changes.
Beaver Dam resident Jamie Kratz-Gullickson said her family normally does a Thankgiving/Christmas combo at this time of year with a large family, but they decided to use technology this year to keep in contact.
“Family is still asking about a visit, but know we are standing firm on no non-essential travel,” Kratz-Gullickson said. “They are glad to still see either other over Zoom/FaceTime. We mailed gifts and we will open over the video. We are talking about playing a board game together too.”
Tina Swain, also from Beaver Dam, said she has also made some changes to her dining room table this Thanksgiving. While there will be some family members over to their home, Swain said she had to exclude some family members from outside the area including her son Andy and his family.
“Hardest decision in a long time,” Swain said. “Makes me more thankful and appreciative of the good days past and to come when this nightmare is over.”
