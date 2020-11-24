Dodge County families scale back Thanksgiving plans

Beaver Dam Superintendent Mark DiStefano has about 4,000 reasons to try to remain close to home on Thanksgiving as he sets an example for the students and staff in Beaver Dam schools, but his biggest reasons are in his home.

“My family will be celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday at our home and not gathering with our larger extended family as we would have typically,” DiStefano said. “We will be making a concerted effort to connect with our other family members through phone conversation and virtual opportunities. It is my hope that the entire BD fam does what it can to minimize the risk for loved ones and our community as a whole.”

The Center of Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the safest way to have Thanksgiving this year is at home with people you live with as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

“That reality looks different for everyone, but the more people who make the effort, the more in-person educational opportunities we will be able to continue to provide for our students and families,” DiStefano said. “It is my hope that our student and staff families take time to reflect collectively on what they can be thankful for. Focusing on the opportunity we have to be more present with our immediate loved ones is a blessing.”