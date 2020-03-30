Dodge County featured on Discover Wisconsin

Dodge County will be the star in an upcoming episode of Discover Wisconsin.

The show focuses on tourism opportunities in locations around the state. The episode will air Saturday at 10 a.m. on Fox Sports Wisconsin and at 6:30 p.m. on WKOW 27 and Sunday at 10 a.m. on WITI Fox 6, according to a press release. The episode is already available for streaming on discoverwisconsin.com alongside Roku, Apple TV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire. There will be a Facebook watch party on the show's Facebook page Friday.

Of course, any tourism in real life will have to wait.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“From Instagram to broadcast TV, we have more fans invested in the content of Discover Wisconsin than ever before," said Discover Wisconsin co-host and brand director Mariah Haberman. "While the world gets healthy again, the team at Discover Wisconsin stays committed to our mission of sharing the very best of Wisconsin, and this week, that includes Dodge County."

The episode explores Dodge County's rivers and trails, including Beaver Dam River, Crawfish River, Rock River, the Wild Goose State Trail, the Gold Star Memorial Trail and the Glacial River Trail. Marie Justice is the other co-host.