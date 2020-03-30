You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dodge County featured on Discover Wisconsin
0 comments
alert top story

Dodge County featured on Discover Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}
Birds abound at Horicon Marsh festival (copy) (copy)

Rebecca Sher of Sheboygan looks for birds through a scope in 2018 during the Horicon Marsh Bird Festival. An episode of Discover Wisconsin explores Dodge County tourism opportunities.

 Daily Citizen file photo

Dodge County will be the star in an upcoming episode of Discover Wisconsin.

The show focuses on tourism opportunities in locations around the state. The episode will air Saturday at 10 a.m. on Fox Sports Wisconsin and at 6:30 p.m. on WKOW 27 and Sunday at 10 a.m. on WITI Fox 6, according to a press release. The episode is already available for streaming on discoverwisconsin.com alongside Roku, Apple TV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire. There will be a Facebook watch party on the show's Facebook page Friday.

Of course, any tourism in real life will have to wait.

From Instagram to broadcast TV, we have more fans invested in the content of Discover Wisconsin than ever before," said Discover Wisconsin co-host and brand director Mariah Haberman. "While the world gets healthy again, the team at Discover Wisconsin stays committed to our mission of sharing the very best of Wisconsin, and this week, that includes Dodge County."

The episode explores Dodge County's rivers and trails, including Beaver Dam River, Crawfish River, Rock River, the Wild Goose State Trail, the Gold Star Memorial Trail and the Glacial River Trail. Marie Justice is the other co-host.

The episode also features the Horicon Marsh and public art in Waupun and Beaver Dam. The show crew visits famous spots of food and wine and architectural landmarks. Dodge County is also featured on the Discover Wisconsin podcast.

Last summer, John McGivern visited Beaver Dam is film an episode of "Around the Corner" that is scheduled to air April 23 at 7 p.m. on PBS. Preview events with McGivern have been canceled, according to PBS.

 

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News