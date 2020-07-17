Dodge County Flea Market continues amid pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shoppers will descend upon the Dodge County fairgrounds Saturday in search of unique finds as the Dodge County Flea Market and Craft Fair returns for the third time since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Dodge County Fair Association spokesperson Dale Norenberg said the outside venue attracts both vendors and shoppers alike due to its size and that Dodge County Public Health guidelines are being followed.

“It’s big enough to socially distance and we do recommend if you’re closer than six feet from somebody that you do wear a mask,” he said.

He said although past flea markets have drawn up to 1,000 people during the day, there are usually only about 100 people spread out on the grounds at one time. Hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the facility.

Frosty’s Fosters, a local nonprofit animal rescue group, organizes the flea markets as a fundraiser.

Volunteer vendor coordinator Maggie Drewa said the proceeds are greatly needed to care for the animals because many of the organization’s other fundraisers were canceled due to the pandemic.

The first market of the season in May had more than 40 vendors and last month the number rose to almost 70. Last year’s markets typically drew up to 100 vendors.