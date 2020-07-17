Dodge County Flea Market continues amid pandemic

Shoppers will descend upon the Dodge County fairgrounds Saturday in search of unique finds as the Dodge County Flea Market and Craft Fair returns for the third time since the COVID-19 crisis began.
Dodge County Fair Association spokesperson Dale Norenberg said the outside venue attracts both vendors and shoppers alike due to its size and that Dodge County Public Health guidelines are being followed.
“It’s big enough to socially distance and we do recommend if you’re closer than six feet from somebody that you do wear a mask,” he said.
He said although past flea markets have drawn up to 1,000 people during the day, there are usually only about 100 people spread out on the grounds at one time. Hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the facility.
Frosty’s Fosters, a local nonprofit animal rescue group, organizes the flea markets as a fundraiser.
Volunteer vendor coordinator Maggie Drewa said the proceeds are greatly needed to care for the animals because many of the organization’s other fundraisers were canceled due to the pandemic.
The first market of the season in May had more than 40 vendors and last month the number rose to almost 70. Last year’s markets typically drew up to 100 vendors.
Despite the lower booth numbers, Drewa said the sellers are happy to come. Without an online presence or storefront, many of the vendors and crafters have seen few sales since spring.
Business has been brisk at the markets as people browse the handmade crafts, vintage item and direct-sale products.
“The vendors have been grateful we’re open since most places aren’t. The shoppers are thankful, too,” she said.
Norenberg said events such as this help pay the bills at the fairgrounds, as well.
“Just like everyone else, it’s going to be a hard year for us, as we’re a nonprofit, too and need events to keep going,” he said. “We’re happy with the turnout so far and how respectful people have been with each other.”
Organizers are hoping for even more vendors at Saturday’s market. Interested vendors may complete an online registration form to secure a space for the upcoming vendor fairs. The rental fee is $20 per event. Only one direct-sales vendor per company is allowed and questions should be sent via email to dcfairwi@gmail.com.
Drewa said there will be information at the flea market for those interested in adopting an animal from Frosty’s Fosters or they can contact Fostina Uelmen at 920-382-5004 or frostysfosters@gmail.com.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
