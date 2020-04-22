Dodge County food pantries expand offerings during pandemic

In Beaver Dam, both food pantries offer curbside services for clients. Ben Nelson with the Dodge County Food Pantry through St. Vincent's said hospital foundation grants have allowed for boosting the availability of fresh protein and produce for clients. Both pantries report staff and volunteers are taking precautions to limit contact and lower the risk of exposure to the virus.

The Beaver Dam taxi service is able to deliver food pantry boxes to clients, with an eye toward keeping people at home, especially those who are at greater risk and lower mobility during the pandemic.

Taxi manager Lisa Kudick said the process is to call the food pantry to set up a pickup and then call the taxi service to schedule a time. The driver will take the delivery to the client's porch and wait to make sure the client picks up the food. The food pantry deliveries are free.

The Dodge County Food Pantry can be reached at 920–885–3392 and the Beaver Dam Community Food Pantry at 920–885–9559 for residents to set up times and find out what resources are available to them. The Beaver Dam taxi number is 920-885-4800.

Kudick said a program is in the works for groceries to be ordered from stores with a credit card and delivered through the taxi service for a $3 charge. She said that the changes will stick around through the duration of the pandemic.

