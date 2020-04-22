Dodge County food pantries expand offerings during pandemic

Organizations in Dodge County are taking care to make sure families in need have food to put on the table, especially during a pandemic.
Local nutrition programs restructured around curbside pickup and even some forms of delivery, in some cases helped along with donations from hospital foundations and company donations. In Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Food Pantry through St. Vincent de Paul and the Beaver Dam Community Food Pantry through the local branch of the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, have teamed up with the local taxi service to get food to families.
"It's a good way to get people nutrition and keep them home," said Jackie DeLaRosa, supervisor with the county's aging and disability resource center.
Dodge County switched from providing one hot meal a day to five frozen meals a week for its senior nutrition program, with the county stocking up on a variety of shelf-stable food. In-person dining sites have closed. The dining program can be reached at 920-386-3580.
The resource center teamed up with the Gathering Source, which is moving from its downtown Reeseville location to the site of the former Blew Inn. The Gathering Source is able to provide pre-packaged food boxes for delivery to seniors in the following ZIP codes: 53016 (Clyman), 53557 (Lowell), 53034 (Hustisford), 53579 (Reeseville) and 53039 (Juneau). The dining program can be reached at 920-386-3580 to set up delivery.
In Beaver Dam, both food pantries offer curbside services for clients. Ben Nelson with the Dodge County Food Pantry through St. Vincent's said hospital foundation grants have allowed for boosting the availability of fresh protein and produce for clients. Both pantries report staff and volunteers are taking precautions to limit contact and lower the risk of exposure to the virus.
The Beaver Dam taxi service is able to deliver food pantry boxes to clients, with an eye toward keeping people at home, especially those who are at greater risk and lower mobility during the pandemic.
Taxi manager Lisa Kudick said the process is to call the food pantry to set up a pickup and then call the taxi service to schedule a time. The driver will take the delivery to the client's porch and wait to make sure the client picks up the food. The food pantry deliveries are free.
The Dodge County Food Pantry can be reached at 920–885–3392 and the Beaver Dam Community Food Pantry at 920–885–9559 for residents to set up times and find out what resources are available to them. The Beaver Dam taxi number is 920-885-4800.
Kudick said a program is in the works for groceries to be ordered from stores with a credit card and delivered through the taxi service for a $3 charge. She said that the changes will stick around through the duration of the pandemic.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.