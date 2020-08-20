Dodge County gets finance, wage analysis

JUNEAU – Although the 162-page 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report may not make exciting reading, that is exactly what was stressed by Finance Director Dave Ehlinger Tuesday night at the monthly Dodge County Board meeting.
“Read the MD&A” was blazoned on the second page of a summary presented to the board, indicating the Management Discussion & Analysis section of the report.
The document was noteworthy not only for the number of funds that are now where they belong, but also for recommendations that could change how county finances operate.
“Have I mentioned that … you should read the MD&A?” appeared at the top of page 3.
According to Ehlinger the county is following a questionable procedure of “internal borrowing.” That practice utilizes cash-on-hand to pay for current projects, counting on future sales tax revenue to replenish those funds. While that has worked fine in the past, there is no guarantee that those funds will be there when needed — especially in times of COVID-19 and other financial crunches.
By ending the practice the budget better reflects how and when general funds are used. Sales tax can be utilized more transparently to meet county needs.
He also questioned why the county treasurer is investing its funds in the Local Government Investment Pool (LGIP).
“The current investment market is mediocre at best, and does not look to improve in the near future,” Ehlinger wrote. “As an example the county averaged $27.4 million in funds at the in July. We received less than $3,300 in interest for the month with an interest rate of .14 percent.”
While earnings are low, he warned, “Pulling money from investments for operations will make it even harder to maintain investment earnings into the future.”
In his summary Ehlinger advised, “The county has elected in the past to not choose the available option to add debt levy to the property tax levy. This would allow property taxes to go up by $3 million.”
Victoria McGrath CEO of McGrath Consulting Group gave a summary of a 61-page Compensation and Classification Study to determine whether county wages and job classifications are competitive. The study compares both public and private wages and benefits.
She reported wages are comparable, although it is especially hard to get and retain staff at Clearview Nursing Home. There staff is short and existing employees have to put in a lot of overtime to make up for a worker shortage.
Tying into Ehlinger’s presentation McGrath said, “In order to get all those projects done you need people. How are you going to attract and retain all the people that provide those services to the constituents that you serve?”
According to the report, “The county’s salary range maximum is at or above the market maximum for 53 percent of positions. An additional 19 percent of positions are still within an acceptable distance from the average. This leaves 28 percent of positions with maximum rates that are under the market average. This is an indication that many of the salary ranges are sufficient, but each salary range needs a reestablished market average to ensure competitive wages throughout each range.”
The study also indicated that the overtime that is occurring at Clearview is highly unusual and problematic — to find an individual employee earning as much as $73,000 in overtime in a single calendar year.
Regarding the loss of experienced workers at Clearview, and elsewhere in the county, the study indicates that high turnover rates can negatively affect an organization and its employees in many ways. “With the constant need to hire and train new employees, it is easy to veer from the true mission and vision of the organization. By retaining employees, an organization can provide a higher caliber workforce.”
Many county workers are retiring after many years of service, providing a challenge that is not easily met.
The initial study is complete, although the firm will be analyzing each position and job description, through the end of the year, to and insure that compensation is equitable. They also plan to add more compensation levels to provide incentives for longevity and advancement. A merit system will be evaluated as part of that discussion.
There is no timeline for study implementation.
There was a lengthy debate, with a few recriminations, about a plan to move ahead with projects eligible for funding through the Recovery Grant Program. A total of $1.5 million is being requested.
After several board members questioned the need for air purification systems and other items, the board voted to move forward. Funds must be spent first to be eligible for reimbursement. The vote to approve was 24-6.
There was little fanfare about a resolution to “Advocate for the Constitutional Right of its Citizens,” which was approved 29-1. A total of 40 unmasked citizens attended three floors below, although the number had diminished when it was approved two hours into the meeting.
