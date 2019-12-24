Dodge County, Green Valley Enterprises receive state transit grants

Two local organizations received grants to help with transportation for seniors and people with disabilities.

More than 60 agencies in Wisconsin received grants using state and federal funds to pay for projects that improve the mobility for those two groups of people. Dodge County and Beaver Dam’s Green Valley Enterprises were among the recipients, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday.

“Transit funding for seniors and the disabled provides more than transportation,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “It provides a quality of life, allowing them to stay connected to their communities.”

Dodge County will receive $32,800 to cover a new minivan for its Aging and Disability Resource Center. One of the services the county provides is a free county-wide transportation service to help people get around by request, with county drivers using accessible vans and volunteer drivers using their own vehicles. The department said Monday the new van will be a wheelchair-accessible lift van.

Green Valley Enterprises, a nonprofit in Beaver Dam, also received $56,800 to help pay for a new bus, according to state documents. Green Valley works with people who hand disabilities and their families, offering a number of services.

The grant program this year doled out over $5.1 million across the state. Funds cover 80 percent of the cost of vehicles. Funds will be used to buy 45 new vehicles in total. The specialized transportation program is administered through the state Department of Transportation through the Federal Transit Administration’s Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program.

