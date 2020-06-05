You are the owner of this article.
Dodge County has fourth COVID 19 death
Dodge County has fourth COVID 19 death

JUNEAU – A fourth Dodge County resident has died from COVID 19, according to the Wisconsin Public Health.

No information was released about the last three people who died of COVID - 19, but the first person who died was a Dodge County resident who died in April.

The county has had 394 people test positive for the disease.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

