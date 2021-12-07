Dodge County has no plan or process yet for $17M rescue plan funds

According to Grigg, the proposed site is in Tax Incremental District 4, which has two more years of increment (deferred taxes used to fund infrastructure) left and expires in 2028. Whatever is built now will go on the tax rolls in 2028.

“That’s good for not only the city of Horicon, but for Dodge County as well,” said Grigg.

Two developers are ready to begin, including one who will do duplexes and small lot developments and larger lot homes. The other will complete 36 apartment units. Both would start constructing in spring and would be completed by early 2023. One of the developers completed two other complexes over the last two years, all of which are full and have waiting lists. Rentals would be available at market rates.

“The demand is absolutely there,” said Harrington. “What the single-family developers told us is that in order to keep housing prices at a level where people could afford them, that construction costs alone will hit the max of what folks can pay for, so the infrastructure is where we really need some assistance.”