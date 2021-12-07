Dodge County has no plan or process yet for $17M rescue plan funds

JUNEAU – There may be as many asks for American Rescue Plan Act dollars as there are dollars, as debated by the Dodge County Executive Committee on Monday morning.
And the biggest question is whether or how the county board should set up a decision-making process for doling out its $17 million share of federal COVID relief funds.
The question arose Monday with Horicon’s request for $1.3 million in funds to insure adequate worker housing. The recent expansion of the John Deere Horicon Works plant has highlighted challenges finding workers, based in large part on the unavailability of affordable housing.
The county board has already agreed that affordable housing is a top issue, and has committed spending at least some of the funding toward solving that problem. The shovel-ready project in Horicon would start in spring.
“We have averaged building half a home every year since 2007,” said Mayor Jim Grigg. “We’ve got John Deere as a big employer in Horicon and their works manager is saying people don’t want to drive, but there’s no housing in Horicon.”
“We helped John Deere to do an expansion through a TIF deal about four years ago,” said Scott Harrington of Vandewalle & Associates. “They’ve really struggled to fill a lot of those jobs and one of the key factors is lack of housing.”
According to Grigg, the proposed site is in Tax Incremental District 4, which has two more years of increment (deferred taxes used to fund infrastructure) left and expires in 2028. Whatever is built now will go on the tax rolls in 2028.
“That’s good for not only the city of Horicon, but for Dodge County as well,” said Grigg.
Two developers are ready to begin, including one who will do duplexes and small lot developments and larger lot homes. The other will complete 36 apartment units. Both would start constructing in spring and would be completed by early 2023. One of the developers completed two other complexes over the last two years, all of which are full and have waiting lists. Rentals would be available at market rates.
“The demand is absolutely there,” said Harrington. “What the single-family developers told us is that in order to keep housing prices at a level where people could afford them, that construction costs alone will hit the max of what folks can pay for, so the infrastructure is where we really need some assistance.”
For every dollar expended by the county, the Horicon TIF will invest $1.30. All of the money provided by the city and county would install infrastructure (roads, water/sewer service, lights, sidewalks) similar to what other TIFs provide.
It is also possible that Horicon could allocate its $380,000 in ARPA funds to the project, reducing its request from Dodge County.
“We’re looking for some assistance from you to fill our hole so that phase one and phase two can be built,” said Harrington. When completed the project will add $13.5 million to the tax rolls.
When asked if there is a deadline for action, Horicon Clerk/Treasurer Kristen Jacobson said, “Unfortunately with economic development the deadline is always yesterday.”
Harrington indicated that an answer by the end of February might be adequate.
The proposal echoes another recent request for $350,000 from the Dodge County Housing Authority to support affordable housing in the area. Its new projects would include 40 two- and three-bedroom units in the village of Reeseville and the city of Juneau. That request was approved at the annual Dodge County budget meeting, minus the proviso that the funds would come from ARPA.
Nonetheless, some committee members insisted that there be a more cohesive plan for doling out ARPA funds. A plan to choose an ad hoc committee to narrow requests was rejected weeks ago, with opponents stating that the full board of 33 members should be involved.
“I brought forward that we should form an ad hoc committee and I got slapped in the face,” said County Board Chairman Russ Kottke. “The impression I got then was that we didn’t want to hear from department heads. Now you do, so I don’t know what we want. We’re jumping around like a fish in a lake.”
“We have 33 supervisors …,” said Dave Guckenberger.
“And 33 ideas,” said Kottke.
“That’s wonderful,” said Guckeneberger. “It would give us the best opportunity to spend this money in a good way.”
“We have a hard time getting people together for strategic planning meetings,” said Kottke. “How are we going to get people here for this? Are we going to have 33 or are we going to have 10? We need to get out there and do this.”
“I choose not to decide today,” said Guckenberger.
He suggested written proposals by everyone be submitted and summarized before a committee-of-the-whole meeting on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. Proposals should be submitted in advance to Kottke or County Administrator Jim Mielke at the Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039.